Key comedy advice from KevOnStage: don’t just be funny, be unavoidable

Kevin Fredericks created the “KevOnStage” name to protect his job on early Twitter, a simple move that launched a prolific multi-platform entertainment empire. The comedian posts 3-5 videos daily across seven platforms, flooding social media with content designed to make himself culturally inescapable and unavoidable to audiences. He maintains creative control by self-funding television shows and surrounding himself with elite comedians, rejecting the common industry practice of hiring lesser talent.