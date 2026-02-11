Episode 5: From free consultations to pre-approve plans, local architects help Altadena rebuild
- Share via
Altadena has a “special sauce,” explains resident and architect Steve Lewis. This unincorporated area of Los Angeles County, nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains, is recognized for its small town feel, diversity and bohemian vibe. It’s long been a haven for Black Angelenos who were unable to buy property elsewhere in L.A. due to redlining practices in. Artists like Charles White moved there. So did novelist Octavia Butler.
Not far from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Altadena’s has been home to scientists and artists alike — nurses and teachers, too. It felt so perfect that some residents nicknamed it “Shangri-La.” That mix was also reflected in the architecture, and it’s for all these reasons that so many are moved to preserve it and bring back what is lost in the Eaton Fire.
Not far from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Altadena’s has been home to scientists and artists alike — nurses and teachers, too. It felt so perfect that some residents nicknamed it “Shangri-La.” That mix was also reflected in the architecture, and it’s for all these reasons that so many are moved to preserve it and bring back what is lost in the Eaton Fire.