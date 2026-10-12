Dodgers Debate NLCS Game 1: Great pitching but no offense

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The Los Angeles Dodgers struck first, but not enough, losing Game 1 of the NLCS to the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson break down what went wrong and how the team can bounce back in Game 2.