Education & Workforce Development

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The U.S. aerospace industry cannot reach its potential without a strong educational pipeline that produces a highly qualified workforce. As the field evolves, leaders must address the critical gaps in the availability of skilled talent. Join Dr. Sally Morton (ASU), Dr. Andrea Belz (USC), Anna Sophia Kulenguski (ASU) and Dr. Elena Rocchi (ASU) to learn how industry, higher education, and government can work together to build the workforce of the future and ensure long-term U.S. leadership in the space domain.