Advertisement

Photos: Faces of Stagecoach

By
Apr 29, 2019 | 1:25 PM
Photos: Faces of Stagecoach
Fans a way to beat the heat by sliding down a giant slip-n-slide amid the on the final day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Couldn’t make the trip to Indio for Stagecoach weekend? All is not lost, take in the sights and color from the three day country music festival.

Faces of Stagecoach 2019
Country music fans take photos in front of the Stagecoach sign and giant Ferris wheel on the second of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Faces of Stagecoach 2019
As the gates open at noon, Stagecoach festival-goers run to save the best general public seats as they kick off the three-day music event in Indio. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
&nbsp;
Fans cool off under misters amid temperatures that were over 100 degrees on the first of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Faces of Stagecoach 2019
Country music fans play volleyball in cowboy hats and boots in the RV Resort on the final day of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Faces of Stagecoach 2019
Johnny Davis, of Playa del Rey, shows off his "Toy Story" outfit as the cowboy character Woody while listening to Rita Wilson perform on the Palomino Stage on the second of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Faces of Stagecoach 2019
A couple ride the 'Yeehaw Seesaw' in the RV Resort on the final day of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Faces of Stagecoach 2019
The crowd cheers as Kane Brown performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
INDIO, CALIF. — FRIDAY, APRIL 26, 2019: The crowd sings along as Kane Brown performs on the Mane St
The crowd sings along as Kane Brown performs on the first of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festiva. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Faces of Stagecoach 2019
Jen Tuffley and her son, Landon, 2, of San Jose, watches CAM perform on the Mane Stage on the second of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, Calif., Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Faces of Stagecoach 2019
A fan dances as Cody Johnson performs on the Palomino Stage on Friday, the first day of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Faces of Stagecoach 2019
Kimberly Ng and Heather Ticzon, both of San Francisco, pose for photos on the hood of a classic Ford F100 and trailer from the Tinker Tin Trailer Co. on the first day of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
INDIO, CALIF. — SATURDAY, APRIL 27, 2019: Brandon Lancaster of LANCO greets fans while performing
Brandon Lancaster of LANCO greets fans while performing on the Mane Stage on the second of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Faces of Stagecoach 2019
Stagecoach festival-goers Ryan Ferrara, from left, Vanessa Costantino, Kent Draper and Thomas Woods, all of San Diego, pose in the RV Resort. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Faces of Stagecoach 2019
From left, Stagecoach attendees Richard Messerly of Palmdale, Jimi Sepulveda of Irvine, Holly Anderson of Irvine and Jaime Seitz of Palmdale pose for a photo while putting up lights at dusk in the RV Resort. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Faces of Stagecoach 2019
From left, Jaime Seitz, Jamie Harlan, Bree Robeck and Jayme Hazelwood pose for a photo while listening to Cody Johnson perform on the Palomino Stage at the Stagecoach festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
INDIO, CALIF. — SATURDAY, APRIL 27, 2019: After climbing off stage, Saturday?s headliner Sam Hunt
After climbing off stage, Saturday's headliner Sam Hunt sings up close with fans as he performs on the Mane Stage on the second of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
INDIO, CALIF. — SUNDAY, APRIL 28, 2019: Before the bands started playing, Clay Hatch, right, holds
Clay Hatch, right, holds up a beer as Gary Cole successfully dives off his beach cruiser into the pool, on the final day of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Advertisement
Advertisement