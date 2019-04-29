Photos: Faces of Stagecoach

Couldn’t make the trip to Indio for Stagecoach weekend? All is not lost, take in the sights and color from the three day country music festival. Country music fans take photos in front of the Stagecoach sign and giant Ferris wheel on the second of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times As the gates open at noon, Stagecoach festival-goers run to save the best general public seats as they kick off the three-day music event in Indio. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Fans cool off under misters amid temperatures that were over 100 degrees on the first of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Country music fans play volleyball in cowboy hats and boots in the RV Resort on the final day of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Johnny Davis, of Playa del Rey, shows off his "Toy Story" outfit as the cowboy character Woody while listening to Rita Wilson perform on the Palomino Stage on the second of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times A couple ride the 'Yeehaw Seesaw' in the RV Resort on the final day of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times The crowd cheers as Kane Brown performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times The crowd sings along as Kane Brown performs on the first of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festiva. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Jen Tuffley and her son, Landon, 2, of San Jose, watches CAM perform on the Mane Stage on the second of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, Calif., Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times A fan dances as Cody Johnson performs on the Palomino Stage on Friday, the first day of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Kimberly Ng and Heather Ticzon, both of San Francisco, pose for photos on the hood of a classic Ford F100 and trailer from the Tinker Tin Trailer Co. on the first day of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Brandon Lancaster of LANCO greets fans while performing on the Mane Stage on the second of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Stagecoach festival-goers Ryan Ferrara, from left, Vanessa Costantino, Kent Draper and Thomas Woods, all of San Diego, pose in the RV Resort. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times From left, Stagecoach attendees Richard Messerly of Palmdale, Jimi Sepulveda of Irvine, Holly Anderson of Irvine and Jaime Seitz of Palmdale pose for a photo while putting up lights at dusk in the RV Resort. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times From left, Jaime Seitz, Jamie Harlan, Bree Robeck and Jayme Hazelwood pose for a photo while listening to Cody Johnson perform on the Palomino Stage at the Stagecoach festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times After climbing off stage, Saturday's headliner Sam Hunt sings up close with fans as he performs on the Mane Stage on the second of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Clay Hatch, right, holds up a beer as Gary Cole successfully dives off his beach cruiser into the pool, on the final day of the three-day 2019 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Advertisement Most Read L.A. Now L.A. terror plot thwarted: Army vet planned ‘mass casualties,’ FBI says L.A. Now This is the Army veteran who chased the gunman out of the California synagogue Obituaries John Singleton dies; 'Boyz N the Hood' director was 51 Business L.A. Mayor Garcetti’s ‘Green New Deal’ would phase out gas-fueled cars Jacket Copy Poet stumped by standardized test questions about her own poem