2018's best-selling author Michelle Obama adds 21 more events to her book tour 

Former first lady Michelle Obama, whose memoir, "Becoming," is the best-selling book of 2018, has added more dates to her book tour, her publisher, Crown, announced Tuesday.
Obama will appear at 21 additional events in the U.S., Canada and Europe starting Feb. 8 in Tacoma, Wash. American stops on her tour include Portland, Ore.; Phoenix; Austin, Texas; Houston; St. Paul, Minn.; Milwaukee; Cleveland; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Atlanta and Nashville.
She is also scheduled to visit the Canadian cities of Vancouver, Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto. In Europe, she'll make stops in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, London, Paris and Amsterdam.
As was the case with the previous stops, Obama's appearances will take the form of conversations between her and celebrity moderators. The moderators for her 2019 events have yet to be announced.
In a news release, Obama said she "couldn't be more excited" to visit cities that weren't included on the first leg of her tour.
"I've been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year," she said. "That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others."
Obama's book quickly became a publishing phenomenon when it was released Nov. 13. The memoir sold more than 725,000 copies on its first day on sale and quickly became the bestselling book of the year, topping Bob Woodward's "Fear: Trump in the White House" and Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."
Her appearances on the first leg of her book tour quickly sold out. Tickets to her 2019 events in North America will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets to her European events will be available Friday.