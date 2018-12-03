Hootie & The Blowfish announces 'Group Therapy Tour' to mark 25th anniversary of its debut album

Hootie & the Blowfish, which has kept a low public profile for at least the past decade, will mount a major 2019 tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its debut album, “Cracked Rear View.” Moreover, the South Carolina-bred pop-rock band, which has not released a new album since 2005’s “Looking for Lucky,” has signed a new contract with Universal Music Group Nashville and is set to release new music later this year.