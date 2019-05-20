'Game of Thrones' finale: What Brienne wrote about Jaime Lannister

Warning: The following post contains spoilers for the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”
The final episode of “Game of Thrones” featured many mysteries. Why did Drogon melt that chair instead of Jon Snow? What will the Knight’s Watch watch for now that the white walkers are gone? Was that ash or snow falling on King’s Landing?
One mystery we can solve: What did Brienne write in the Book of Brothers — the book dedicated to recording the deeds of the Kingsguard — about Jaime Lannister, her friend and mentor (and the person who deflowered her and then abandoned her under cover of night to return to Cersei, leaving Brienne sobbing in the frigid Northern air).
First, Brienne checked out Jaime’s record to date. It read:
“Squired for Barriston Selmy against the Kingswood outlaws. Knighted and named to the Kingsguard in his sixteenth year for valour in the field: At the Sack of Kings Landing, murdered his king, Aerys the second at the foot of the Iron Throne: Pardoned by King Robert Baratheon:Thereafter known as the Kingslayer: After the murder of King Joffrey I by Tyrion Lannister served under King Tommen I:”
After much somber looking around the room (in armor), Brienne picks up a quill and adds:
“Captured in the field at the Whispering Wood: Set free by Lady Catelyn Stark in return for an oath to find...” here the writing is obscured for a few words, and then it reads “...her two daughters: Lost his…”
Hand, presumably. On the next page, Brienne continues:
“Took Riverrun from the Tully rebels, without loss of life. Lured the Unsullied into attacking Casterly Rock, sacrificing his childhood home in service to a greater strategy. Outwitted the Targaryen forces to seize Highgarden. Fought at the Battle of the Goldroad bravely, narrowly escaping death by dragonfire. Pledged himself to the forces of men and rode north to Join them at Winterfell, alone. Faced the Army of the Dead, and defended the castle against impossible odds until the defeat of the Night King. Escaped imprisonment and rode south in an attempt to save the capital from destruction. Died protecting his Queen.”
And so Brienne recasts Jaime’s betrayal of her as an act of knightly duty — which is a kindness to his legacy. And to herself.