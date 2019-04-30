Baseball stadium food showdown! Which MLB team has the best grub?

Greetings, sports fans! It’s April, which means it’s time to dust off the uniform, unearth the giant foam finger, grease up the old mitt and head on down to the baseball stadium to enjoy hot dogs, nachos and beers that will likely require financial aid.
Every stadium has food, of course, and each tries to outdo the other as far as creativity and deliciousness. So whose grub is the best? L.A. Times columnists Chris Erskine and Lucas Kwan Peterson head down to MLB Foodfest, where all 30 teams have new offerings for the 2019 season.
Peterson takes the American League and Erskine takes the National League, after which the two take their favorite picks and have an informal World Series of baseball stadium food. Which will prevail?