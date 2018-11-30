2 dead, several others hurt in crash possibly tied to Border Patrol in San Diego County

Two people were confirmed dead and several more were injured Thursday afternoon in a rollover crash possibly involving the Border Patrol on westbound Interstate 8 east of Pine Valley, authorities said.
It happened about 4:25 p.m. on the freeway east of Kitchen Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A vehicle possibly being pursued by Border Patrol agents was reported traveling more than 100 mph and using the center median and right shoulder to pass other motorists, according to a CHP incident log. There were “multiple vehicles involved.”
A tweet from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s San Diego unit indicated there were at least 10 patients and “multiple fatalities.” Spokesman Issac Sanchez said two people were confirmed dead.
CHP spokesman Officer Travis Garrow, who was headed to the scene, said he’d received reports of three people killed. He said the Border Patrol may have been involved in the crash in some way.
All westbound lanes of Interstate 8 were shut down.
Border Patrol agents reported to the CHP that they were diverting traffic off westbound lanesand onto Old Highway 80 at Ribbonwood Road, several miles east of the crash.
