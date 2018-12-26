‘Roseanne,’ ‘Black Panther’ Aretha Franklin and the entertainment briefs of 2018

More than 80 women have accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexually inappropriate conduct since stories in the New York Times and the New Yorker exposed decades of allegations against the producer. From London to Los Angeles, more than two dozen criminal investigations were conducted into allegations stretching back three decades, and prosecutors are still reviewing several investigations from Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police. In the meantime, Weinstein’s legal team is trying to get criminal charges dismissed in New York. And, in December, several media outlets reported that Weinstein emailed individuals about the New York case, complaining, "I've had one hell of a year ... the worst nightmare of my life” and provoking a wave of outrage.