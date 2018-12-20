Fire, floods, caravan and a super blue blood moon | 2018 Year in Pictures

2018 was no stranger to images — moving, captivating, intriguing — that caused you to pause and reflect. Wildfires, immigration, homelessness, a mass shooting and a super blue blood moon eclipse were among events that dominated the headlines. Here’s a look, in pictures, at the year gone by.

Homelessness

Two years after Los Angeles voters approved a proposition to build housing for the chronically homeless, eight projects had broken ground. But not one was completed by the end of 2018.

Still, local tax money aimed at mitigating the crisis began to flow in earnest in 2018, with $442 million for housing, and $177 million for services. An additional $400 million is coming by the middle of 2019.

Rising rents made the problem more dire, however, pushing thousands of people into homelessness. Mayor Eric Garcetti launched the crisis housing projecte called A Bridge Home, the first city shelter construction program in four decades.

The project’s first shelter opened in downtown’s El Pueblo district. Other sites were approved, but some plans were met with protests by local residents, who didn’t want the shelters near schools, homes and businesses.

In Orange County, meanwhile, hundreds of homeless people were evicted in January from the riverbed next to Angels Stadium, setting off a legal showdown with a federal judge, David O. Carter.

Displaced people were put up in motel rooms, paid for by the county. The cities of Anaheim, Tustin and Santa Ana agreed to open shelters.

Immigration

Lirio Funes holds onto her daughter, Melissa, just after being detained by local officials after crossing the U.S. - Mexico border illegally in Mc Allen, Texas. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) Protesters clash with police guarding a sports facility in Tijuana where more than 2,000 Central immigrants are sheltered. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) Hunger striker Rosa Dubon, of Honduras, with children Daniel, 24-months, and Josue, 4, are blocked by Mexican Federal Police from marching to the Chaparral port of entry in Tijuana. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) Members of the migrant caravan bath with the border fence in the background, at the Benito Juarez Sports Center in Tijuana. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) Clockwise from top left; Lirio Funes and daughter Melissa are detained after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in McAllen, Texas; protesters clash with police outside the Benito Juarez sports complex in Tijuana, where Central American immigrants were housed; migrants bathe next to the border fence outside the complex; Rosa Dubon, of Honduras, and children Daniel, 2, and Josue, 4, are blocked by Mexican police from marching to the Chaparral port of entry in Tijuana. (Carolyn Cole / Luis Sinco / Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Nearly every morning, a pseudo-dystopian scene unfolds just steps away from America’s gates.

At the San Ysidro Port of Entry in Tijuana, someone reads aloud from a mysterious, unsanctioned notebook filled with the names of thousands of people from across the globe. Each of them — including the various guardians of the notebook — is waiting his or her turn to give themselves up to United States immigration officials to ask for refuge.

Alexander Gomez, Army horizontal construction engineer, works to install coils of concertina wire near the banks of the Rio Grande along the U.S. border with Mexico in Brownsville, Texas. Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times

They are trying to enter the country legally. But the process is slow, and immigration officials say they can’t keep up with the flow. Most days anywhere from 40 to 100 people are allowed to enter this particular port to make their plea for asylum while thousands who are living in miserable conditions wait in shelters and makeshift camps for their turn. Many linger in Tijuana for as long as a month before their names are read. The process has led to a humanitarian crisis at America’s doorstep.

In the meantime, President Trump's order to limit asylum only to foreigners who cross at official points of entry — the Immigration and Naturalization Act says any foreigner who has arrived in the U.S. may apply for asylum "whether or not at a designated port of arrival" — has been blocked in the federal courts.

Wildfires

A firefighter walks towards his engine after trying to prevent the Woolsey fire from overtaking structures in Malibu. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) A resident evacuates his home in Thousand Oaks as the Woolsey Fire roars through the neighborhood. (Stuart W. Palley / For The Times) Llamas are tied to a lifeguard stand on the beach in Malibu as the Woolsey Fire shrouds the area. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) At top, a firefighter is silhouetted in the glare of the Woolsey fire in Malibu. A resident, at left, evacuates his home in Thousand Oaks during the devastating blaze. On the beach in Malibu, llamas are tied to a lifeguard stand. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times; Stuart W. Palley / For The Times; Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Woolsey fire destroyed 1,643 structures as it swept through Oak Park and Ventura County and into Malibu.

That made it one of the most destructive fires in Southern California history, although it was nowhere near the 14,000 homes lost in the Camp fire in Butte County.

The Woolsey fire scorched more than 96,000 acres and left three people dead before it was fully contained on Thanksgiving Day, fire officials said.

Camp fire survivors Ryan and Kimberly Spainhower lost their home in Paradise. Above, they embrace after he recovers from the debris a coin they made during their honeymoon in 2004. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times

Mass shootings

People comfort each other after a mass shooring at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

Tragedy struck Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7 when a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill, which was packed with college kids. Twelve people were killed, including Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, one of the first officers to reach the country music bar.

Thousands gathered for an evening vigil in Parkland, Fla., to remember those killed in a Feb. 14 mass shooting. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times

The national conversation on gun control and school safety reached new levels when, first, 17 people were killed in a Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and then 10 more on May 18 at Santa Fe High School outside Houston. In both cases, the alleged shooters had armed themselves with legal weapons.

Sports