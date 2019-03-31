Advertisement

Christian Yelich ties record for most consecutive games with a home run to start a season

By Associated Press
Mar 31, 2019 | 12:05 PM
| Milwaukee
Christian Yelich ties record for most consecutive games with a home run to start a season
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich hits a home run during the first inning of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (Jeffrey Phelps / Associated Press)

Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers extended his season-opening home run streak to four games, tying the major league record for homers in consecutive games to start a season.

Yelich also became the first player to win the MVP award and then homer in his first four games of the next season. He hit 36 home runs in 2018.

Advertisement

Yelich connected in the first inning Sunday off the St. Louis Cardinals' Michael Wacha, sending a 1-0 fastball into the second deck at Miller Park.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »

Five players have accomplished the feat previously: Willie Mays (1971), Mark McGwire (1998), Nelson Cruz (2011), Chris Davis (2013) and Trevor Story (2016).

Barry Bonds in 2002 and Albert Pujols in 2006 homered in the first two games of the year after winning MVP awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement