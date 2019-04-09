Marching to the Match: Fans show support for U.S. women's soccer team, female athletes
By Claire Collins, Jessica Chen and Katie Falkenberg
Apr 08, 2019 | 9:30 PM
Hundreds of soccer fans marched in honor of female athletes before the U.S. women's national team played Belgium at Banc of California stadium on April 7.
On Sunday, April 7, around 1,500 supporters gathered for Nike’s March to the Match in Los Angeles. Supporters marched in honor of female athletes to the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s friendly match against Belgium at Banc of California Stadium. Here are some of the faces of the March to the Match.