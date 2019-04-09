Advertisement

Marching to the Match: Fans show support for U.S. women's soccer team, female athletes

By Claire Collins, Jessica Chen and Katie Falkenberg
Apr 08, 2019 | 9:30 PM
Hundreds of soccer fans marched in honor of female athletes before the U.S. women's national team played Belgium at Banc of California stadium on April 7.

On Sunday, April 7, around 1,500 supporters gathered for Nike’s March to the Match in Los Angeles. Supporters marched in honor of female athletes to the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s friendly match against Belgium at Banc of California Stadium. Here are some of the faces of the March to the Match.

Hailey Losselyong
Hailey Losselyong Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Liza Herrera
Liza Herrera Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Adeline Santos
Adeline Santos Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Marysol Flores and Alexis Gomez
Marysol Flores and Alexis Gomez Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Kim Crabbe, former U.S. Women's National Soccer Team member
Kim Crabbe, former U.S. Women's National Soccer Team member Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Brianna Scurry, the 1999 Women's soccer gold medalist
Brianna Scurry, the 1999 Women's soccer gold medalist Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Gabriela Ba?uelos and Jacqueline Ibarra
Gabriela Ba'uelos and Jacqueline Ibarra Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Lauren Estella
Lauren Estella Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Shelby Houlihan
Shelby Houlihan Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
James Shin with his daughter, Fiona Shin, 12
James Shin with his daughter, Fiona Shin, 12 Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
WNBA's Cappie Pondexter and Essence Carson
WNBA's Cappie Pondexter and Essence Carson Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Elisha Taylor
Elisha Taylor Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Gabriela Mendez and Areli Flores
Gabriela Mendez and Areli Flores Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Daniela Navarrete
Daniela Navarrete Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Zahara Juarez
Zahara Juarez Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Natalia Pimentel, Jayne Bender, Jackie Gill and Avery McCormack
Natalia Pimentel, Jayne Bender, Jackie Gill and Avery McCormack Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Twins Delilah and Joycelyn Medina
Twins Delilah and Joycelyn Medina Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Sisters Piper and Keaton Davis
Sisters Piper and Keaton Davis Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
The Davis family
The Davis family Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Mari Wilson and Brie DaSilveira
Mari Wilson and Brie DaSilveira Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Anna Dominguez
Anna Dominguez Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Rosa Blas, Elanna Arceo and Stephanie Pagan
Rosa Blas, Elanna Arceo and Stephanie Pagan Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Samantha Grimaldi
Samantha Grimaldi Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Adeline, Giuliano and Massimo Santos, with Susan Filippone (center)
Adeline, Giuliano and Massimo Santos, with Susan Filippone (center) Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Andrea Escobar and Nicole Contreras
Andrea Escobar and Nicole Contreras Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Victoria Flores
Victoria Flores Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Allisson Maldonado, center, with Hayley Maldonado, left, and Grecia Flores, right.
Allisson Maldonado, center, with Hayley Maldonado, left, and Grecia Flores, right. Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
Viriemily Benitez, Aimee Benitez, and Valeria Benitez
Viriemily Benitez, Aimee Benitez, and Valeria Benitez Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times
