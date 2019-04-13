Pele has surgery to remove kidney stone

Brazilian soccer great Pele has successfully undergone surgery at a Sao Paulo hospital for the removal of a kidney stone.
The Albert Einstein Hospital said on its website Saturday that Pele's surgery went well, but did not provide additional details.
The 78-year-old was hospitalized in Brazil on April 2 after spending five days in a Paris hospital for a urinary infection.
He had been in France to attend an event with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. Pele has been in the hospital frequently over the last few years for kidney and prostate problems.