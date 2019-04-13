Advertisement

Pele has surgery to remove kidney stone

By Associated Press
Apr 13, 2019 | 10:00 AM
| Sao Paulo
Pele takes part in a new conference in Paris on April 2 before returning to Brazil. (Franck Fife / AFP / Getty Images)

Brazilian soccer great Pele has successfully undergone surgery at a Sao Paulo hospital for the removal of a kidney stone.

The Albert Einstein Hospital said on its website Saturday that Pele's surgery went well, but did not provide additional details.

The 78-year-old was hospitalized in Brazil on April 2 after spending five days in a Paris hospital for a urinary infection.

He had been in France to attend an event with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. Pele has been in the hospital frequently over the last few years for kidney and prostate problems.
