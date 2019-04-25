Rams and Chargers have hit it big in the NFL draft, but that hasn't always been the case

The Rams have struggled with drafting guards, and the Chargers haven’t had much success with tight ends outside of Antonio Gates. The Rams’ AV loss in guards mostly comes from Richie Incognito, who was waived by the Rams before earning four Pro Bowl selections between the Dolphins and Bills. Charger’s loss in AV via tight ends is split between Scott Chandler and Steve Heiden, who went on to have successful careers with the Bills and Browns, respectively.