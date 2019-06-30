For Pasion 1927, Mexico's success on the pitch begins in the stands

When the Mexican national soccer team plays in the United States, it's essentially a home game. That's certainly the case in Houston, where tens of thousands of Mexican Americans and Mexican nationals will fill the stands of NRG Stadium to root for El Tri as it faces against Costa Rica in the quarterfinals of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
That de facto home field advantage this side of the border is aided in no small part by supporter groups like Los Angeles-based Pasión 1927, which organized a tailgate for Mexico's June 15 Gold Cup opener at the Rose Bowl and took over an entire section of the stadium to cheer and sing for 90 minutes.
The Times video team spoke with members of the collective about why the Mexican national team is so important to them, their efforts to be inclusive and how that pertains to the infamous chant that has resulted in FIFA fining the Mexican federation, and the inherent pain that comes with being a El Tri fan.