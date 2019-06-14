PHOTOS: Toronto Raptors dethrone the Golden State Warriors to win their first NBA title

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, center right, holds Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Frank Gunn / Assocaited Press The Toronto Raptors celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors to win Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images Kyle Lowry #7of the Toronto Raptors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after his team defeated the Golden State Warriors. Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, left, and guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate the team's 114-110 over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Frank Gunn / Assocaited Press Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after hurting his leg against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six. Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, bottom left, reacts with forward Jordan Bell, top left, and center DeMarcus Cousins during the second half of Game 6. Tony Avelar / Associated Press Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after his team defeated the Golden State Warriors to win game six. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Serge Ibaka #9 and Marc Gasol #33 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates their teams victory over the Golden State Warriors in game six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams win victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena . Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Toronto Raptors players and coaches celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. Tony Avelar / Associated Press Toronto Raptors fans celebrate atop and inside a bus on Yonge St. after the team beat the Golden State Warriors in Game Six of the NBA Finals. Cole Burston / Getty Images Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard sprays his mother, Kim Robertson, with sparkling wine after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Frank Gunn / Assocaited Press Toronto Raptors fans cheer after the team beat the Golden State Warriors in Game Six of the NBA Finals, during a viewing party in Jurassic Park in Toronto, Canada. Cole Burston / Getty Images Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri celebrates after the team's 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Frank Gunn / Assocaited Press Toronto Raptors supporters climb a scaffold as fans celebrate in the streets after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors during Game 6 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship, in Toronto. Christopher Katsarov / Assocaited Press Fans outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto react while watching the broadcast of the final minute of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. Nathan Denette / AP Drake reacts on stage in Jurassic Park near Scotiabank Arena in Toronto after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Oakland, Calif., to win the NBA basketball championship. Nathan Denette / Associated Press Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Advertisement Most Read Must Reads He voted for Trump. Now he and his wife raise their son from opposite sides of the border Mexico & The Americas At Mexico’s southern border, migrants feel the pinch of a crackdown spurred by U.S. Column Why should Sonoma County provide security for an elitist, men-only summer camp? L.A. Now One in 4 Californians live in a ‘high risk’ wildfire area. Is the state ready for another fire season? Home & Garden This Los Angeles couple is on a mission to save the environment, starting with their own backyard