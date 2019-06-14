Advertisement

PHOTOS: Toronto Raptors dethrone the Golden State Warriors to win their first NBA title

By Los Angeles Times staff
Jun 14, 2019 | 8:00 AM
PHOTOS: Toronto Raptors dethrone the Golden State Warriors to win their first NBA title
Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams win over the Golden State Warriors in game six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)
*** BESTPIX *** 2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, center right, holds Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after th
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, center right, holds Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Frank Gunn / Assocaited Press
*** BESTPIX *** 2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
The Toronto Raptors celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors to win Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images
*** BESTPIX *** 2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
Kyle Lowry #7of the Toronto Raptors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after his team defeated the Golden State Warriors. Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, left, and guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate the team's 114-110 o
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, left, and guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate the team's 114-110 over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Frank Gunn / Assocaited Press
*** BESTPIX *** 2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after hurting his leg against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six. Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, bottom left, reacts with forward Jordan Bell, top left, a
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, bottom left, reacts with forward Jordan Bell, top left, and center DeMarcus Cousins during the second half of Game 6. Tony Avelar / Associated Press
2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after his team defeated the Golden State Warriors to win game six. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
Serge Ibaka #9 and Marc Gasol #33 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates their teams victory over the Golden State Warriors in game six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams win victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena . Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
Toronto Raptors players and coaches celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors i
Toronto Raptors players and coaches celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. Tony Avelar / Associated Press
Toronto Fans Cheer On The Raptors At 'Jurassic Park' For Game Six Of The NBA Finals
Toronto Raptors fans celebrate atop and inside a bus on Yonge St. after the team beat the Golden State Warriors in Game Six of the NBA Finals. Cole Burston / Getty Images
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard sprays his mother, Kim Robertson, with sparkling wine after th
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard sprays his mother, Kim Robertson, with sparkling wine after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Frank Gunn / Assocaited Press
Toronto Fans Cheer On The Raptors At 'Jurassic Park' For Game Six Of The NBA Finals
Toronto Raptors fans cheer after the team beat the Golden State Warriors in Game Six of the NBA Finals, during a viewing party in Jurassic Park in Toronto, Canada. Cole Burston / Getty Images
Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri celebrates after the team's 114-110 win over the Golden State
Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri celebrates after the team's 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Frank Gunn / Assocaited Press
Toronto Raptors supporters climb a scaffold as fans celebrate in the streets after the Raptors defea
Toronto Raptors supporters climb a scaffold as fans celebrate in the streets after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors during Game 6 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship, in Toronto. Christopher Katsarov / Assocaited Press
Fans outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto react while watching the broadcast of the final minute of G
Fans outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto react while watching the broadcast of the final minute of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. Nathan Denette / AP
Drake reacts on stage in Jurassic Park near Scotiabank Arena in Toronto after the Toronto Raptors de
Drake reacts on stage in Jurassic Park near Scotiabank Arena in Toronto after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Oakland, Calif., to win the NBA basketball championship. Nathan Denette / Associated Press
Advertisement
Advertisement