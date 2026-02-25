In the heart of Detroit, a city with a rich history and a tapestry of diverse communities, “Land of Lost Toys” follows the interconnected lives of its residents brought together by a shared passion to combat the city’s vast stray dog epidemic. This mosaic of characters carries their own burdens and dreams, all navigating the challenges of life in Detroit.

Echoing Publicis Sapient’s dedication to building results, Land of Lost Toys features the human side of building: compassion, creativity, and solving systemic problems. The filmmaker’s goal remains to expand the reach of this story and spotlight the tireless work of Detroit’s rescuers.

