The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing & Vanderpump
THE GOAL
To uncover the explosive truth behind Hollywood producer Randall Emmett’s rise and fall, delving into the controversies surrounding his career, relationships, and legal battles, as revealed through investigative reporting by the Los Angeles Times.
HOW?
The 90-minute Hulu documentary, “The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump,” weaves together the investigative work of Los Angeles Times reporters Meg James and Amy Kaufman, who have extensively covered Emmett’s alleged misconduct, including workplace abuse, race discrimination and questionable on-set behavior toward actor Bruce Willis. The documentary uses in-depth interviews, legal documentation and firsthand accounts to piece together the intricate narrative of Emmett’s rise and fall.
RESULTS
The documentary exposes the darker side of Emmett’s career and personal life, spotlighting his tumultuous relationship with Bravo star Lala Kent and the subsequent custody battle that brought allegations to the forefront. It not only amplifies the Los Angeles Times’ ongoing investigation but also forces Hollywood and the Bravo-verse to reckon with the unsettling truths behind one of reality TV’s most controversial off-screen figures.