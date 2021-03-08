Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Latino Life

Entertainment & Arts

Vatos minting NFTs: How much would you pay for a digital lowrider?

A view of the virtual gallery show displaying a voxel-made 1964 Chevy Impala by Mr. Cartoon.

Artist Mister Cartoon and King Foo, the secretive social media impresario of Foos Gone Wild with 1.3 million Instagram followers, talk Chicano art NFTs and the future of art shows.

Fernandomania @ 40 Docuseries

Sports

Everybody wants to have a hero | Episode 1

×
Baseball: All Star Game: Los Angeles Dodgers Fernando Valenzuela (34) in action, pitching during game at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. Cleveland, OH 8/9/1981 CREDIT: Walter Iooss Jr. (Photo by Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X25921 TK1 )

Sports

Everybody wants to have a hero | Episode 1

More Coverage

⚾ FERNANDOMANIA ⚾

Sports

The Unknown Dodgers Prospect | Episode 2

×
The Unknown Dodgers Prospect | Fernandomania @ 40 Ep. 2

Sports

The Unknown Dodgers Prospect | Episode 2

More Coverage

Watch episode 1 of Fernandomania @ 40: Everybody wants to have a hero

Success

California

How a scrappy Chicano from L.A. came to own a Scottish castle

Photo of Dan Pena during his 70th birthday celebration on the grounds of Guthrie Castle in Scotland.

California

How a scrappy Chicano from L.A. came to own a Scottish castle

With supreme confidence and politically incorrect bluster, businessman Dan Pena made a fortune. In lectures, he prods and pokes his students to do the same.

Business

Meet South L.A.’s young stock investors, eager to build wealth in their community

LOS ANGELES, CA - March 03: Blanca Lopez, 23, of South L.A. is one of a growing number of retail investors of color who have gotten into stock trading through online apps/trading platforms. And this isn't even her day job. Unlike stock traders of the past, this new generation is younger, more savvy with online trading apps, such as Webull or Robinhood, and more diverse. Photo taken outside her home in Los Angeles Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Business

Meet South L.A.’s young stock investors, eager to build wealth in their community

They’re comfortable with stock trading apps such as Robinhood and Webull and teaching themselves finance on the fly, hoping to propel themselves and loved ones into a better life.

Politics

Sen. Alex Padilla, just months into the job, has a year and a half to convince voters he should keep it

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 15: The Padilla family takes in the view of the National Mall from the Senate Majority Leader's Balcony as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) gives Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) and family a tour of the offices of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol Building following Padilla's first floor speech to the Senate on Capitol Hill on Monday, March 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Sen. Alex Padilla, just months into the job, has a year and a half to convince voters he should keep it

Three months into the job, Sen. Alex Padilla is trying to introduce himself to as many Californians as possible and touting his progressive values.

Entertainment & Arts

Gustavo Dudamel is Paris Opera’s next music director. What does this mean for L.A.?

Gustavo Dudamel conducting the L.A. Phil a week before pandemic closures hit the city.

Entertainment & Arts

Gustavo Dudamel is Paris Opera’s next music director. What does this mean for L.A.?

The L.A. Phil’s artistic leader has been appointed music director in Paris, where he will join one of the most celebrated opera companies in the world.

Entertainment & Arts

Why L.A. artist Francisco Palomares peddles paintings on a fruit cart

Artist Francisco Palomares stands in front of his converted fruit cart as pedestrians walk past in the Arts District.

Entertainment & Arts

Why L.A. artist Francisco Palomares peddles paintings on a fruit cart

The painter has turned the classic L.A. fruit cart into a mobile art studio and gallery. His goal: more direct connection between maker and buyer.

California

Arellano: Woke California pays homage this week to another American hero with a complex legacy

Cesar Chavez, the most famous Latino activist in U.S. history, is a modern-day secular saint. So his flaws — and he has them — may be tough to accept.

Cesar Chavez talks to striking Salinas Valley farmworkers during a large rally in Salinas, Calif., on March 7, 1979.
Cesar Chavez talks to striking Salinas Valley farmworkers during a large rally in Salinas, Calif., on March 7, 1979.

California

First Lady Jill Biden visits Delano to meet UFW farmworkers and renew a family history

DELANO, CA - MARCH 31: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden participates in a Day of Action round table at The Forty Acres with the Cesar Chavez Foundation, United Farm Workers, and the UFW Foundation on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Delano, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

California

First Lady Jill Biden visits Delano to meet UFW farmworkers and renew a family history

The First Lady visited a landmark of the United Farm Workers to highlight vaccinations of field laborers on César Chávez Day.

California

Skelton: Newsom promised healthcare for immigrants. A new poll shows strong public support for it

Top left: Francisca Verduzco, left, and her sister, Itzel Verduzco, center, hold signs supporting immigrant rights while attending March in Solidarity with Immigrants, San Diego. Top right: Kyle Fox, 4, and his father, Brady Fox, hold a sign at a vigil held to support the victims of the Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting. Bottom right: Emily Jones, right, and her daughters Tyra Neptune-Lucas, 12, second from right, and Lyssa Ballard, 16, center, hold signs on Espola Road to show support for Chabad of Poway. Bottom left: Kamri Jackson, center, holds up a sign as she and other people protest the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Donald Trump's travel ban while in front of the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building in San Diego.

California

Skelton: Newsom promised healthcare for immigrants. A new poll shows strong public support for it

A new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California shows that California voters support providing tax-paid healthcare for immigrants living here illegally.

World & Nation

Latinx Files: Why do we need Latinx heroes?

Cesar Chavez flanked by two Brown Berets, speaking at Los Angeles peace rally, 1971. For Chicano Moratorium series.

World & Nation

Latinx Files: Why do we need Latinx heroes?

Cesar Chavez Day reminds us that it’s important to have heroes, as imperfect as they may be.

Immigration

World & Nation

Biden vowed to end Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, but families are still being separated

Denis, 29, is an asylum seeker living on the Mexican border with his 2 year-old son Mykal (at clothes line).

World & Nation

Biden vowed to end Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, but families are still being separated

Migrants forced to stay in Mexico by Trump remain separated from children in the U.S. under Biden

Politics

U.S. to start reuniting some families separated at Mexico border

FILE - In this March 1, 2021, file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington. The Biden administration says four families who were separated at the Mexico border during Donald Trump’s presidency would be reunited in the United States during the first week of May, the first of what Mayorkas calls “just the beginning” of a broader effort. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Politics

U.S. to start reuniting some families separated at Mexico border

The Biden administration is set this week to reunite families separated at the Mexican border under President Trump, including at least one in California.

California

‘It was absolutely horrific’ Navy sailor, others rescued migrants in boat crash off Point Loma

smuggle boat witness vid thumb

California

‘It was absolutely horrific’ Navy sailor, others rescued migrants in boat crash off Point Loma

Three people died and 29 survived, according to authorities.

Politics

‘Sitting ducks for organized crime’: How Biden border policy fuels migrant kidnapping, extortion

Tani_LA_thmb

Politics

‘Sitting ducks for organized crime’: How Biden border policy fuels migrant kidnapping, extortion

Biden said he wanted to expel more migrant families under Title 42. The policy is fueling border kidnappings and extortion of U.S. relatives.

More Coverage

Op-Ed: Biden has the power to defuse the migrant crisis. He just needs to use it

World & Nation

‘La Gran Madre’ helps child migrants separated from their families — because she was one

=Nicaraguan-American businesswoman Nora Sandigo welcomes migrant families to her home on the outskirts of Miami

World & Nation

‘La Gran Madre’ helps child migrants separated from their families — because she was one

Nicaraguan American Nora Sandigo helps children who have crossed the border on their own to join families in the U.S.

Food Videos

Food

The sobaquera from El Ruso in Boyle Heights

Food

The sobaquera from El Ruso in Boyle Heights

Food

All of the deep fried tacos dorados at Los Dorados LA

Food

All of the deep fried tacos dorados at Los Dorados LA

Food

Exploring Afro-Mexican cuisine at Tamales Elena in Bell Gardens

Food

Exploring Afro-Mexican cuisine at Tamales Elena in Bell Gardens