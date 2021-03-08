Latino Life

Fernandomania @ 40 Docuseries
With supreme confidence and politically incorrect bluster, businessman Dan Pena made a fortune. In lectures, he prods and pokes his students to do the same.
They’re comfortable with stock trading apps such as Robinhood and Webull and teaching themselves finance on the fly, hoping to propel themselves and loved ones into a better life.
Sen. Alex Padilla, just months into the job, has a year and a half to convince voters he should keep it
Three months into the job, Sen. Alex Padilla is trying to introduce himself to as many Californians as possible and touting his progressive values.
Gustavo Dudamel is Paris Opera’s next music director. What does this mean for L.A.?
The L.A. Phil’s artistic leader has been appointed music director in Paris, where he will join one of the most celebrated opera companies in the world.
The painter has turned the classic L.A. fruit cart into a mobile art studio and gallery. His goal: more direct connection between maker and buyer.
Arellano: Woke California pays homage this week to another American hero with a complex legacy
Cesar Chavez, the most famous Latino activist in U.S. history, is a modern-day secular saint. So his flaws — and he has them — may be tough to accept.
The First Lady visited a landmark of the United Farm Workers to highlight vaccinations of field laborers on César Chávez Day.
Skelton: Newsom promised healthcare for immigrants. A new poll shows strong public support for it
A new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California shows that California voters support providing tax-paid healthcare for immigrants living here illegally.
Cesar Chavez Day reminds us that it’s important to have heroes, as imperfect as they may be.
Biden vowed to end Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, but families are still being separated
Migrants forced to stay in Mexico by Trump remain separated from children in the U.S. under Biden
The Biden administration is set this week to reunite families separated at the Mexican border under President Trump, including at least one in California.
‘It was absolutely horrific’ Navy sailor, others rescued migrants in boat crash off Point Loma
Three people died and 29 survived, according to authorities.
‘Sitting ducks for organized crime’: How Biden border policy fuels migrant kidnapping, extortion
Biden said he wanted to expel more migrant families under Title 42. The policy is fueling border kidnappings and extortion of U.S. relatives.
‘La Gran Madre’ helps child migrants separated from their families — because she was one
Nicaraguan American Nora Sandigo helps children who have crossed the border on their own to join families in the U.S.
