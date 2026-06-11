Dodgers Debate: The pitching blues of the summer

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The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen is coming back to earth, blowing numerous games lately. And is Shohei Ohtani going to watch a new catcher after some ABS issues? Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson look into the team’s recent pitching woes and wax philosophical about the 2020 World Series ahead of the team’s series against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays

