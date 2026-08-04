Dodgers Debate: The Dodgers will stop at nothing to win

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Tarik Skubal. He IS a Dodger. The team made the biggest splash at the trade deadline and upset a lot of MLB fans who don’t like that the Dodgers will spend money to win. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson look at the new pitcher and the team’s new life.