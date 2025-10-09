How Frankie Quiñones went from ‘CholoFit’ fame to working out his demons in new Hulu special

Comedian Frankie Quiñones steps away from his viral “CholoFit” videos to perform his first hour-long stand-up special on Hulu, directed by Ali Wong.



The special addresses pandemic sex addiction, childhood sexual abuse, and relationship struggles while maintaining humor throughout the performance. Quiñones openly discusses therapy’s importance in Latino communities, challenging cultural taboos that discourage men from seeking mental health help.