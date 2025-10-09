Advertisement
How Frankie Quiñones went from ‘CholoFit’ fame to working out his demons in new Hulu special

Nate Jackson
Mark Potts.
By Nate Jackson and Mark E. Potts
Comedian Frankie Quiñones steps away from his viral “CholoFit” videos to perform his first hour-long stand-up special on Hulu, directed by Ali Wong.

The special addresses pandemic sex addiction, childhood sexual abuse, and relationship struggles while maintaining humor throughout the performance. Quiñones openly discusses therapy’s importance in Latino communities, challenging cultural taboos that discourage men from seeking mental health help.
Nate Jackson

Nate Jackson is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Previously, he served as a news editor for the Wrap and the music editor for OC Weekly. He returns to The Times after being both a Metpro and a staff writer in Calendar from 2009 to 2012.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

