Asus x Kojima Limited-Edition ROG Flow Z13-KJP

Hideo Kojima just revealed one of the most unexpected tech collaborations at CES 2026. We went hands on with the ASUS x Kojima Productions gaming laptop, a limited-edition version of the ROG Flow Z13 that blends Kojima’s Ludens design with ASUS ROG hardware.



This Kojima gaming laptop was one of the biggest surprises at CES 2026, combining a powerful ASUS gaming PC with custom artwork, themed accessories, and a futuristic aesthetic inspired by Kojima Productions. From the display and build quality to the overall feel of this ASUS gaming laptop, this hands-on look breaks down what makes this collaboration stand out from every other CES gaming laptop on the show floor.



If you are a fan of Hideo Kojima, ASUS ROG, or cutting-edge gaming laptops, this CES 2026 hands-on gives you a first look at one of the most unique pieces of gaming hardware of the year.