LA Times Today: How to meet people in L.A.? Bring cake to the bars seen in ‘Sitting in Bars With Cake’
In the Amazon Prime Video film “Sitting in Bars with Cake,” two friends plot to meet men by doing just that.
The movie is inspired by real events, when two L.A. friends made it their mission to visit as many bars in the city as long as they could bring their own cakes.
L.A. Times lifestyle reporter Kailyn Brown rounded up some of the bars featured in the movie and joined Lisa McRee with her favorites.
