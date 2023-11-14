LA Times Today: Drumboxing puts you in that elusive flow state — the new L.A. exercise ‘blew my mind’
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Ready to get your beat on?
Drumboxing is a new aerobic workout designed by an L.A. Opera musician that not only burns calories but develops the brain’s focus, resilience and adaptability.
L.A. Times features and wellness writer Deborah Vankin took the class and joined us with what some call a “mind blowing” experience.
Drumboxing is a new aerobic workout designed by an L.A. Opera musician that not only burns calories but develops the brain’s focus, resilience and adaptability.
L.A. Times features and wellness writer Deborah Vankin took the class and joined us with what some call a “mind blowing” experience.