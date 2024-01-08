LA Times Today: Forest therapy may be your unexpected stress reliever
When life feels like a hamster wheel and the thoughts swirling around in your head just won’t quit, is it time for forest therapy?
L.A. Times wellness writer Deborah Vankin had to see for it herself and joined Lisa McRee with her experience seeking refuge in nature.
