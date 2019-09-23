Emmys 2019 fashion hits and misses

24 Images
Emmys 2019 hits and misses on the red carpet. We love all the stars. Let’s look at their outfits.
Catherine O’Hara, left, Zendaya, Amy Adams (Los Angeles Times)
Regina King brought flawless style to the arrivals carpet in a custom aqua-colored gown by Jason Wu. (AFP/Getty Images)
Viola Davis brought retro glam to the Emmys in a black-and-white Alberta Ferretti gown. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Kerry Washington in black sequin-covered trousers and a white top by Alexandre Vauthier was a knockout, plain and simple. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Catherine O’Hara in a black-and-white colorblocked dress by Greta Constantine was a vision of fan-favorite Moira Rose of “Schitt’s Creek.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Kathryn Newton in a yellow tuxedo-inspired duchesse vest and washed organza skirt by Ralph Lauren brought a fresh and youthful look to the Emmys. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Justin Hartley was an exclamation mark come to life in a custom blue wool tuxedo by Isaia with a watch by Omega. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Karamo Brown, right, in Versace and Kaftan Studio, pictured here with his “Queer Eye” costars Bobby Berk, left, Tan France and Antoni Porowski. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
The women weren’t the only ones adding a punch of color to this year’s purple carpet. Exhibit A: Sterling K. Brown, whose Brioni ensemble paired a raspberry-colored peak-lapel tuxedo jacket and matching bow with a black dress shirt, black trousers and black pocket square. It made him one of our best-dressed men of the entire evening. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Zendaya broke out her inner Poison Ivy in a green gown by Vera Wang, proving once again that she knows what to wear on an arrivals carpet to turn heads. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Kristen Bell was on trend — and on our hits list — thanks to the black tulle dress with multicolor beading from the Dior Cruise 2020 collection. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Joey King’s red Zac Posen gown didn’t stand out for us at first — but the bow flourish at the back made it memorable. (Getty Images)
Rachel Brosnahan’s high-collared sequin-covered deep blue Elie Saab gown earned her a spot on the hits list based on its inky color alone. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
It wasn’t just Mahershala Ali’s Ermenegildo Zegna XXX custom green tuxedo that landed him on this year’s hit list, it was his accessories — particularly the round sunglasses and insect lapel pin. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
James van der Beek pulls off the top half of his dandy ensemble, comprising a double-breasted velvet jacket in a berry tint with a matching shirt, bowtie and flower pin. But the effect falls short because the pants and shoes look like they belong to a different outfit. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Amy Adams’ black sheer gown may have been plucked from Fendi’s fall 2019 couture collection, but with the collar open it evokes a nightgown ready for the boudoir. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Jared Leto could rock this red and cream dress with a cape from Gucci, as he’s BFFs with the Italian label’s creative director, Alessandro Michele. But on “Games of Thrones” actress Gwendoline Christie, it has become the inspiration of a few Jesus memes sweeping the Internet. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
We’re all about creative layering, but the combo of a black latex Vex Clothing bodysuit with a rose-patterned gown by Richard Quinn is too jarring a look for model Kendall Jenner to pull off. (Getty Images)
On YouTube star-turned-late night TV host Lilly Singh, the emerald green gown by Kimberly Parker Atelier comes across as matronly, even though it bares Singh’s tattooed arm. (FilmMagic)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Emmy-winning work is filled with vibrant energy, but this blush-colored embroidered gown from Monique Lhuillier’s fall and winter 2019 collection falls flat and washes out the Brit’s complexion.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Jodie Comer’s white long-sleeve, halter-neck Tom Ford evening gown might have been on trend but that didn’t keep it from ending up on our list of looks we wished we’d liked better. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Dascha Polanco’s Christian Siriano gown was part of the evening’s bold color-blocking trend. Unfortunately, the immense pink organza bows at each elbow came off looking like pool floaties. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Maybe it was the black fabric down the front that looked like an unknotted necktie, but Amy Poehler’s short-sleeve gold sequin jumpsuit by Greta Constantine seemed too casual for the evening. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
We liked both the pumped-up volume and the lime-green color of Greta Lee’s Christopher John Rogers gown. Unfortunately we didn’t like them together. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
