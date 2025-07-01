Greet the July heat in style. This month, L.A. offers museum dance parties and luxurious sneakers

Boucheron Boutique opens on Rodeo

(Paul Warchol)

Venture inside the newest Boucheron Boutique, the luxury French jewelry house’s first Los Angeles location. On Rodeo Drive, the shop’s interior captures a sense of old Hollywood glamour and infuses influences from California’s lush landscapes. At Boucheron’s core, everything comes back to family, as the business has been passed down through generations dating back to 1858. Seated at one of the many round tables, shoppers are meant to feel as if they are unearthing a new part of their luxurious lineage. Opens June 30. 449 N Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills. boucheron.com

Loewe Basket Bag

(Loewe)

Loewe’s latest Basket Bags are designed to be nestled in warm pockets of sand, edging a rising ocean tide. The bag, which transfers the feeling of summer to its wearer, is part of the Spanish luxury brand’s annual Paula’s Ibiza Collection. Embracing the free spirit of an island lifestyle, the line pays homage to Paula’s Boutique, a staple designer in Ibiza fashion. loewe.com

FCCW celebrates 10 years

Quilts for Palestine by Laub (Courtesy of FCCW)

The Feminist Center for Creative Work is celebrating its 10th anniversary by revitalizing some of its most beloved programming. Throughout the summer, the Elysian Valley nonprofit will feature workshops from artists who have grown in tandem with the center and create new connective experiences. Artist Gabrielle Civil is hosting Experimentos en Alegría/Experiments in Joy, a bilingual event that guides participants to transform joy from a feeling to a practice. The next day, Yasmine Diaz will be joined by several artists in a panel discussing the importance of intergenerational friendships, for the Generations in Dialogue: Friendship & Mentorship session. July 12-13. 3053 Rosslyn St., Los Angeles. fccla.org

Moncler X Gilga Farms

(Moncler)

Multi-hyphenate Donald Glover brings the feeling of warm citrus groves to Moncler’s typical mountainscape with their new collaboration. Inspired by Glover’s Gilga farm, both an operational space and creative sanctuary, the collection is functional and elegant. The drop features items like a hero duvet jacket that doubles as a sleeping bag and colorful gardening hats. Each piece was designed to be “transeasonal,” with an emphasis on a Southern California summer feel. moncler.com

Louis Vuitton Buttersoft Sneakers

(Louis Vuitton)

Under the creative direction of Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton introduces the LV Buttersoft Sneakers. Its chunky silhouette lies at the intersection of casual luxury and old-school sportswear. The leather, streetwear-inspired shoe, featured in the Men’s Fall-Winter 2025 Collection, brings a high-fashion feel to a leisurely style. louisvuitton.com

Queer Lens: A History of Photography at the Getty

1 2 3 1. Catherine Opie, “Angela Scheirl [now A. Hans Scheirl],” 1993, Silver-dye bleach print, 49.1 × 38.1 cm. (Courtesy of the artist; Regen Projects; The Museum of Modern Art; New York; Gift of Helen Kornblum in honor of Roxana Marcoci.) 2. James Van Der Zee, Untitled, 1927, Gelatin silver print, 20.3 × 25.4 cm. (James Van Der Zee Archive; The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Courtesy of the Henry; Art Gallery; University of Washington; Seattle; Joseph and Elaine Monsen Photography Collection; gift of Joseph and Elaine Monsen and The Boeing Company) 3. Fabian Guerrero, Jose in Front of Laundromat, Lynwood, CA, from the series “Queer Brown Ranchero,” 2017. Inkjet print, 50.8 × 40.6 cm. (Courtesy of the artist; Getty Museum.)

Atop the Santa Monica Mountains, the Getty Center presents “Queer Lens: A History of Photography.” It’s the first-ever exhibit in the U.S. to explore photography’s role in documenting the lives of the LGBTQ+ community. With photos traversing anywhere from the 19th century to today, visitors get a peek into what gay clubs were like in the Prohibition era and can see the beginnings of the Gay Liberation Movement. In the perpetual face of homophobia, the Westside art institution brings queer visibility to its forefront, as both a historical record of survival and an affirmation of the community’s impact. On view through Sept. 28. 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles. getty.edu

Snow Goose by Canada Goose

(Canada Goose)

In Haider Ackermann’s second seasonal collection with Canada Goose, the creative director introduces the Snow Goose Capsule. Drawing from the brand’s nearly 70-year archive, this line brings back classic styles, but with an emphasis on summertime. Each piece is more breathable than ever and is meant to symbolize a connection to the natural world. Between the nylon shorts, light rain gear and outdoorsy cotton pants, Canada Goose asserts its style authority year-round. canadagoose.com

Takako Yamaguchi at MOCA

Takako Yamaguchi, “Procession,” 2024, oil and metal leaf on canvas, 40 × 60 in. (Gene Ogami; Courtesy of the artist; Ortuzar; New York; and as-is.la; Los Angeles.)

L.A.-based artist Takako Yamaguchi is unveiling her first solo museum show in the city at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Over the course of her 40-year career, her paintings have grappled with Eastern and Western artistic influences as a way to understand cultural ownership and ethnic identity. The exhibition spotlights her signature abstract figurations and natural landscapes. On view through Jan. 4. 250 South Grand Ave. Los Angeles. moca.org

Brain Dead Tennis Equipment Collection

When gearing up for a tennis match, Brain Dead offers options for the fashionable underdogs. In its latest tennis equipment collection, the L.A.-based streetwear brand adds a few more staple pieces — like a seersucker jacket and a fully equipped racquet tote — to its growing selection of tennis wear. This line is meant for those who bring a certain level of style (and skill) to the courts. braindead.com

Digital Witness Dance Party at LACMA

TOKiMONSTA (Kaio Cesar)

Still from “FKA Twigs, Cellophane,” directed by Andrew Thomas Huang. (Courtesy of LACMA)

Right before LACMA’s “Digital Witness: Revolutions in Design, Photography, and Film” exhibit closes, the museum is throwing a techno dance party in celebration. In line with the show, which tells the history of digital manipulation tools, the party will immerse attendees in technologically influenced aesthetics, both visually and sonically. Tokimonsta, an L.A. local and experimental DJ, will be behind the turntables, and fellow artist Andrew Huang will do large-scale projection mapping around the space. As the music rages on, the event will also allow visitors to live out their “Night at the Museum” fantasies — offering after-hours access to the exhibition. July 12. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles. lacma.org