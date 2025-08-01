The hottest fashion and art happenings for an endless L.A. summer

Eckhaus Latta’s the Snap

(Eckhaus Latta)

After selling out of their first bag design, the Snap, Eckhaus Latta is re-releasing it in three new colors: Bone, an understated off-white, Forget, a dreamy sky blue, and navy, a classic tone to round out the collection. (The original green and black colors are also restocked.) The rounded leather bag has a worn-in ‘90s feel, spacious enough for keys, lipsticks and forgotten love letters. The Snap is characterized by functionality, with silver snaps that encircle the strap for a customizable opening. Meant to be worn on the move, the Snap is bound to be a busy Angeleno’s best friend. $675. Now available for purchase on eckhauslatta.com.

ERL flip-flops

(ERL)

Ready for summertime stomping, Venice brand ERL, designed by Eli Russell Linnetz. has launched its first line of flip-flops. The collection features three styles: Low”(1-inch sole, $185), Big (5-inch sole, $375), and the massive Huge (8-inch sole, $1250, made on request). Whether you’re towering over surfers in Huge or shuffling along the beach in Low, ERL has created a flip-flop height for any occasion. Available in black and Sand colorways, the flip-flops are designed to blend technical craftsmanship with California understated style. Available on www.erl.store.

“Stories from the Library: Los Angeles, Revisited” at the Huntington

(Huntington)

No city has sparked inspiration and myth quite like ours. “Los Angeles, Revisited” dives into the relationship between L.A. and the artists who’ve helped shape its structural identity. Tracing back to the city’s first skyscraper, the Braly Block completed in 1904, the exhibition reveals how L.A. has grown, been demolished and rebuilt again over decades. Among the greenery of the Huntington, you’ll find displays of early Angeleno construction plans and neighborhood renewals that map the city as we know it today. Open through Dec. 1. huntington.org

Byredo: Alto Astral

(Byredo)

Byredo is known for its signature mood-setting scents that take users from dry deserts to musky fur-lined lairs. The brand’s newest perfume, Alto Astral, is inspired by Brazil’s tropical flavor and vibrant cultural expression. The name refers to an elevated state of mind, expressed through creamy top notes of coconut with jasmine petals, incense and a woody base. Available now in Byredo stores and at byredo.com .

J. Yolande Daniels at Art + Practice

J. Yolande Daniels, “To A Future Space-Time (exhibition view),” organized by the California African American Museum at Art + Practice. (Joshua White)

Architecture and race are intrinsically linked in architect J. Yolande Daniels’ new exhibit, which explores the relationship between structure and discrimination in L.A.’s history. In “To a Future Space-Time,” Daniels redefines Black architecture as a mode of reclaiming space and autonomy — with the work of Black Angelenos displayed through archival maps, atlases and glossaries in collaboration with the California African American Museum. Running through Sept. 6. artandpractice.org

Oliver Peoples x Alex Israel

(Oliver Peoples x Alex Israel)

L.A. artist Alex Israel is collaborating with Oliver Peoples for a limited edition pair of sunglasses, with all proceeds going to wildfire rebuilding efforts across the city. The brand’s classic Oliver Sun frame was redone in three shades — black, tortoise and clear — to reflect a Southern California laid-back attitude. Accompanied by the artist’s Fin symbol, representing progress and local surf culture, the frames are at once retro and optimistic for a rebuilt future. Available now. oliverpeoples.com

K-Swiss x Anwar Carrots

(K-Swiss x Anwar Carrots)

K-Swiss is getting a fresh perspective with Anwar Carrots as creative director of a new line. As the founder of the brand Carrots, the designer has made waves in the industry through his consistent collaborations with everyone from Crocs to “One Piece.” Inspired by warm, orange-tinted memories of his father rocking K-Swiss in late ‘90s Orlando, Carrots hopes to bring back an old-school cool to the brand with the collection, K-Swiss Racquet Club. Carrots reworked familiar silhouettes from the heritage brand alongside new iterations from the designer’s “creative garden.” First drop available now. kswiss.com

“America (Soy Yo!)” at Charlie James Gallery

(Yubo Dong; Courtesy of Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles)

In 1986, California-based norteño band Los Tigres del Norte released the song “América,” with lyrics conveying that those born on the American continent are brothers. This sentiment is where the exhibit, “America (Soy Yo!),” finds its place. Curated by gallery director Ever Velasquez, the show features artists from across the U.S., Mexico, Central America, South America and Canada, questioning the man-made borders, land ownership, and criminalization of migration that has defined the political landscape. Open through Aug. 30. cjamesgallery.com

“Tea for Two” Craft in America Center

Phillip Maberry, Ray Bans Teapot, 1993, Whiteware, glaze. (Tony Cunha courtesy of the Kamm Teapot Foundation)

Tony Marsh, Teapot, 2012, Ceramic, stains. (Victoria May)

Ever wondered what a teapot would look like if it was an octopus? Or a collection of sculpted screws? At Craft in America Center, a family of strange and imaginative teapots are on display in “Tea for Two: The Teapots of Gloria and Sonny Kamm.” Hand-crafted from a range of materials, including ceramic and pistachio shells, the teapots reinterpret a classic household item with an “Alice in Wonderland” charm. Tea lovers looking for a drop of whimsy will find it among this display of the world’s largest private teapot collection. Open through Aug. 30. craftinamerica.org