From a Fendi It Bag to Frank Ocean’s Homer bracelet, 15 accessories that will carry a conversation

Ray-Ban and ASAP Rocky, Next Generation Collection, $874-$901

ASAP Rocky and Ray-Ban have collided once again for the sleek Next Generation Collection. The futuristic shades — in styles Ultra Wrap 001, 002 and 003 — were designed under Rocky’s creative direction and debuted at the AWGE runway show in Paris this June. Available for purchase on ray-ban.com, in Ray-Ban stores and select retail stores.

Acne Studios, Camero Camera shoulder bag, $2,400

Slouchy, supple, big as a Buick. This Acne bag in Cognac is multidimensional, multizipper and multipocket. Inspired by a bag that Acne creative director Jonny Johansson used at the start of his career to lug a camera and lens, the Camero is made of a malleable calf leather, featuring its share of embellishments like a silver key charm and denim button. acnestudios.com

Alabaster Industries, Silver Thistle, $3,600

The construction of Alabaster Industries’ Silver Thistle watch takes inspiration from Aposematism, a defense mechanism exhibited by animals in nature. The brand’s cult watches often draw from the natural world, this time in an updated rectangular shape with two rows of claws that grip onto the watch crystal, marking each hour and splitting each hour in half. alabaster.industries

Dior Men, Saddle Bag, price available upon request

A Dior Saddle Bag, in its many iterations, is forever. But this men’s version, with its monochromatic taupe leather and hardware with shearling trim, is extra special. Available only by special order by calling 1-800-929-3467. dior.com

Wales Bonner, Langston Brooch, price available upon request

Wales Bonner’s fine jewelry collection, first unveiled at the 2025 Met Gala, feels like precious items you’d find on the beach. The Langston Brooch features lab-grown Snow Diamonds, golden cowrie shells, fresh water pearls and goose feathers, destined to hang on a garment like a delicate flower. walesbonner.com

Fendi, Spy bag small in Matcha Green leather, $3,750

A true It Bag never dies, it just keeps regenerating. The new Fendi Spy Bag is the latest example, first unveiled on the brand’s spring/summer 2005 runway and now updated for a new generation — the iconic hidden pocket that made it a beloved classic still in tow. The new version comes in sizes small ($3,750) and regular ($4,900), with contemporary shades like Matcha Green, pink, yellow and brown made of calf skin. There is also the regular shearling version in beige ($6,400). fendi.com

Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace, $81,000

There’s something simultaneously classic and punk about Tiffany’s HardWear collection, which is inspired by an archival bracelet from 1962 but feels dynamic enough to move through the world today. The Graduated Link Necklace in yellow gold with pavé diamonds features 18-karat gold links in graduating sizes set with diamonds in a honeycomb design. tiffany.com

Prada, leather duffel bag, $5,200

A good duffel bag holds everything you need, and expertly conceals the things you don’t. This Prada leather duffel bag in Cognac brown is constructed in an ample and timeless design using buttery Nappa leather. Featuring a detachable leather shoulder strap with a buckle, zipper closure with a lock and removable leather name tag, it’s the ideal accessory for work and travel. Available at select Prada boutiques and prada.com

Van Cleef and Arpels, Fleurs d’Hawaï earrings, $33,800

Van Cleef and Arpels’ Fleurs d’Hawaï collection leans into vibrant color and the lure of escapism. Inspired by a blooming flower, the collection’s earrings in 18-karat white gold, aquamarine and diamonds add a tropical touch to any special occasion. vancleefarpels.com

Homer Sodium bracelet, $5,760

Frank Ocean’s luxury lifestyle brand, Homer, has opened a new counter in the heart of downtown L.A.’s jewelry district. The space, designed in collaboration with Abel Nile New York, opens with a number of collections and pieces including the Sodium bracelet in Clover. Made from recycled sterling silver and lab-grown, brilliant cut diamonds, the piece is made distinct by a gradient lacquer in neon shades. homer.com

Bucherer Inner Fire ring, $5,700

Activate your “Inner Fire” with Bucherer’s new fine jewelry collection. The ring, in 18-karat polished white gold with pear and emerald-cut diamonds on the ends, feels striking in its simplicity. bucherer.com

Oori Ott Ooribag, $280

Hannah Park’s L.A.-based brand Oori Ott — meaning “our clothes” in Korean — has released its first must-have bag. Spacious yet compact enough to wear to Maru in the morning and Café Triste in the evening, the Ooribag comes in a cinched soft black leather body with hand-braided handles and polished silver hardware. ooriott.com

Paula Canovas Del Vas, Diablo Ballerinas, $650

Freaky little shoe enthusiasts, assemble. The Diablo Ballerinas by London-based Spanish designer Paula Canovas Del Vas, a graduate of Central Saint Martins, are less a part of an outfit and more the outfit itself. Featuring a double-pointed square toe reminiscent of horns in a metallic pink leather, the made-in-Spain flats are the ultimate conversation piece. paulacanovasdelvas.com

Dries Van Noten, Hooded Scarf, $495

Shown on the fall 2025 ready-to-wear runway, the Dries Van Noten Hooded Scarf in a luminous purple is the chicest way to hide out — and stand out — as summer turns to fall. driesvannoten.com

Jane Jones, Buckle, $3,750

L.A. jewelry brand Jane Jones is known for its expressive, unapologetic creations with diamonds and gold. It’s also in the process of opening a physical location in Echo Park this fall. A standout is their Buckle, an oversize ring that promises to “snatch your finger” with 18-karat yellow gold in black enamel with a lab-grown diamond buckle and belt loops. janejones.com

