Accessories tap into different versions of ourselves — and they help break them open

The first piece I ever wrote for Image was about my love of hats. It’s a love I trace to my cotton, wide-brimmed hat that I wore when I was 6, probably from the Gap, that had a large sunflower beaming from my forehead. In photos, when I was wearing it, I always seemed happier. I can think of various beloved accessories that I’ve owned through time. In middle school, dangly earrings defined me — hoop earrings especially (gold ones, silver ones, ones with white hearts hanging from them). I felt sexier because of them. Then there was the “evil ring”: carved from metal, it rose from my index finger like a temple and opened at the top like a box, the kind of thing people usually use to store, let’s say, valuables (even if I had snorted drugs, there were holes in the base of the ring, so it wasn’t practical). It was the first thing I bought upon moving to New York City for college, manifesting some edgier version of myself.

An accessory is an opportunity for fantasy, for gently trying on a new vibe or look — it’s a suggestion, an accent, a little risk. This was especially the case when I was coming of age. But in truth, I feel like I’ve never stopped coming of age. Aren’t we always stepping into new phases and roles in life?

My latest experiment has been a pair of plastic, exaggerated cat-eye sunglasses, striped in rainbow colors. My partner got them for me for $5 from a neighbor’s garage sale. When he gave them to me, I placed them on the dresser by the doorway, so that the next time I went out for a walk I ended up grabbing them (gotta protect my genetically predisposed macular degeneration!). I hadn’t seen what they actually looked like on me until I caught a reflection of myself in a car window, and thought I looked insane. A block later, I received an enthusiastic compliment from a stranger — I love your sunglasses! — that surprised and encouraged me. I continued to wear them, fueled by compliments (on average multiple in one outing), until the sunglasses that I initially found too ridiculous to wear became a part of me. Just a few months ago, I made my friends go back into Disneyland’s hellscape, after we had already exited the park, when I realized I’d left the rainbow sunglasses at Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin.

This issue explores accessories as a form of time travel, whether through your grandmother’s jewelry collection or a night out dancing. For many, accessories are a means to reinvention and stepping into a new self — a truer one. They tap into different versions of ourselves; they help break them open. Together they form a colorful timeline of what it feels like to keep changing and growing up.

Advertisement

Elisa Wouk Almino Editor in chief

Jessica de Jesus Design Director

Julissa James Staff Writer

Keyla Marquez Fashion Director at Large

Cerys Davies Editorial Fellow

Katerina Portela Editorial Intern

Jason Armond Staff Photographer

Mere Studios Contributing Producer

Romany Williams Contributing Editor

Dave Schilling Contributing Writer

Harmony Holiday Contributing Writer

Goth Shakira Contributing Writer

Jamie Sholberg Art Director, Web

Writers Eugenie Dalland, Michael Anthony Hall

Artists & Photographers Sergiy Barchuk, Brittany Holloway-Brown, Jennelle Fong, JJ Geiger, Nailah Howze, Callum Walker Hutchinson, Siorne John, Sam Lee, Levi Sawyer

Stylists Ronben

Cover Photography Kaio Cesar

Styling Ronben

Fashion direction Keyla Marquez

Art direction Jessica de Jesus

Talent Princess Gollum

Makeup Dennese Rodriguez Hermoso

Hair Nathan Unce

Production Cecilia Alvarez Blackwell

Photo assistant Gabriella Miranda

Styling assistant Ariel Monroe

Nails Carolyn Orellana

Florist JiaHao Peng

Image flag Zoe Zhou

Image flag photos Siorne John