Image

Speaker freaker: Transcend time on the dance floor

Creative direction by 
Julissa James
 and Levi Sawyer
Photography by 
Callum Walker Hutchinson
Styling by 
Keyla Marquez

Front left in ’90s Jean Paul Gaultier. Smoking section scheming in Galliano-era Dior. Dripping sweat in old Margiela. Emerging from the fog in classic Comme Des Garçons. Transcending time on an L.A. dance floor means pulling a full vintage look.

Bay Davis wears her own jewelry, Dior by Galliano dress and Pleaser heels.
Jamie wears Justine Clenquet necklaces, Bimba y Lola earrings, Maison Margiela vest, Maison Margiela bottoms
Sevyn wears Vitaly Necklace, their own bracelets, Jean Paul Gaultier top, GmbH bottoms and Prada boots.
Dick Ensalada wears his own jewelry, Prada sunglasses, Jean Paul Gaultier top and Jil Sander bottoms.
Parisjoy wears Hugo Kreit Earrings,Givenchy dress, Comme des Garçons safety pin harness dress, and Maison Margiela Tabi heels
Creative direction Julissa James and Levi Sawyer
Photography Callum Walker Hutchinson
Styling Keyla Marquez
Models Bay Davis, Parisjoy, Dick Ensalada, Jamie Love, Sevyn
Makeup Kane Bratt
Hair Adrian Arredondo
Production Mere Studios
Styling assistant Ronben
Location courtesy of Rolando Alvarez
Special thanks Kevin Gustavo Portillo

Julissa James

Julissa James is a staff writer for Image, where she covers culture, style, fashion, art and L.A. She has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2019 and has written for the magazine since 2021.

Keyla Marquez

Keyla Marquez is the fashion director at large for Image. Since working with the magazine, she has styled and fashion-directed some of Image’s most inventive, high-impact shoots, including a feature that recreated the “Homies” figurines in real life and a collaboration with Sister Kokoro that dressed the L.A. Dance Project troupe in L.A. designers. A native of Los Angeles, Marquez is also a costume designer and creative consultant.

