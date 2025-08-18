Speaker freaker: Transcend time on the dance floor

Front left in ’90s Jean Paul Gaultier. Smoking section scheming in Galliano-era Dior. Dripping sweat in old Margiela. Emerging from the fog in classic Comme Des Garçons. Transcending time on an L.A. dance floor means pulling a full vintage look.

Bay Davis wears her own jewelry, Dior by Galliano dress, and Pleaser heels.

Jamie Love wears Justine Clenquet necklaces, Bimba y Lola earrings, Maison Margiela vest, Maison Margiela bottoms, Prada belt bag and Balenciaga boots.

Sevyn wears Vitaly Necklace, their own bracelets, Jean Paul Gaultier top, GmbH bottoms and Prada boots.

Dick Ensalada wears his own jewelry, Prada sunglasses, Jean Paul Gaultier top and Jil Sander bottoms.

Parisjoy wears Hugo Kreit Earrings, Givenchy dress, Comme des Garçons safety pin harness dress and Maison Margiela Tabi heels.