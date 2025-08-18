Speaker freaker: Transcend time on the dance floor

-
Front left in ’90s Jean Paul Gaultier. Smoking section scheming in Galliano-era Dior. Dripping sweat in old Margiela. Emerging from the fog in classic Comme Des Garçons. Transcending time on an L.A. dance floor means pulling a full vintage look.
Creative direction Julissa James and Levi Sawyer
Photography Callum Walker Hutchinson
Styling Keyla Marquez
Models Bay Davis, Parisjoy, Dick Ensalada, Jamie Love, Sevyn
Makeup Kane Bratt
Hair Adrian Arredondo
Production Mere Studios
Styling assistant Ronben
Location courtesy of Rolando Alvarez
Special thanks Kevin Gustavo Portillo