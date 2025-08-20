Cinespia’s ‘Zoolander’ screening gave fashion, drama, camp — and Ben Stiller

In 2001’s “Zoolander,” Ben Stiller delivered “Magnum,” the stunning facial expression of his fictional male model character, Derek Zoolander. Twenty-four years later, Stiller walked onstage at the Cinespia movie screening of “Zoolander” to deliver that look again, shocking a crowd of fashion-lovers.

On hot summer evenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the final resting place of film icons such as David Lynch and Judy Garland, crowds of film fanatics crest the peaceful green hills with glittering outfits and lawn chairs in hand for Cinsepia. The 24-year-old screening series held at the cemetery is a tradition for some and a dazzling L.A. novelty for others. Nowhere else in the city could one snuggle up for a movie surrounded by a couple hundred fellow fans and also surrounded by several thousand star-studded grave sites.

The “Zoolander” screening, which happened on the breezy evening of Aug. 16, began with a lot of wigs. Curly, tall white wigs to channel the hilarious “Zoolander” antagonist Mugatu (Will Ferrell), shaggy blond wigs to emulate Owen Wilson as Hansel, and obviously jet black coifs reminiscent of Derek Zoolander himself.

Passing by a hefty, chiseled statue of Johnny Ramone mid-riff, a Mugatu-wigged man took off the tall hairpiece to reveal a bald head. “Pretend you didn’t see that,” he joked to laughing companions. “Actually, bald is so hot right now.”

With that Mugatu catchphrase and the readjustment of the wig, he excused himself to walk the runway, which was presided over by the DJ, Daisy O’Dell, and the magnetic emcee Love Bailey. Bailey, a red-haired showgirl and artist with a crown of inflatable spikes, moaned, sang and gave wry remarks to each attendee that graced the runway. From her extravagant commentary came beauty. “That’s what I love about fashion, it isn’t about who you are or what you are, it’s about serving a look — and anyone is welcome to serve a nasty look,” Bailey said.

Even those dressed for everyday comfort channeled the spirit of the movie, doing their best “Magnum” face as they gathered around charcuterie boards and pizzas in the warm sunset light on the lawn.

Guests were also excited by the possibility of seeing their favorite movie alongside their favorite actor. Kirsten Dunst, Drew Barrymore and Paul Reubens have all crashed shows in the past. At this screening, there were whispers that a Zoolander actor might take the stage.

As Love Bailey passed the microphone to Cinespia founder John Wyatt, he smiled furtively, diving into routine thanks and reminders of upcoming shows. Then, he cleared his throat and began an introduction. “Right now, we’d like to bring to the Cinespia stage a special guest. He’s the co-writer of ‘Zoolander’ …” Mild cheers arose, one person yelled, “Who is it?!”

“He’s also the co-producer of ‘Zoolander,’” Wyatt said. “He directed ‘Zoolander,’ he’s also the star of ‘Zoolander.’ Give it up!”

The cheers were deafening as Ben Stiller took the stage, sauntering in character as his model persona from 20 years ago. As he thanked the crowd in Derek Zoolander’s slow voice and raised eyebrows, fans were inconsolable, screaming their hearts out with arms raised.

“Thanks for coming, I hope you enjoy the movie with those dead people underneath you,” Stiller said. “Just relax and have a good time.”

The USC Trojan Marching Band took the stage, led by “Severance” star Tramell Tillman. The moment was part surreal, part celebratory of Stiller’s career, bridging the gap between his early cult classic with his latest directorial project.

Stiller directed the band to play a “Zoolander”-y song and the familiar sound of “Relax,” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, the unofficial theme song of the film, rang out to dancing fans as a dramatic show-off between Tillman and Stiller ensued.

Stepping offstage, Stiller spoke to Image about revisiting “Zoolander” years later.

“It’s so much fun, the fact that people still wanna see ‘Zoolander’ and to do it here in the heart of Hollywood,” Stiller said. “It’s something I never would’ve thought about all those years ago when I worked on it. It’s really special.”

In a night of cinematic fashion, memories and surprise, “Zoolander” found a way to be unexpected all over again. We spoke with Cinespia attendees about channeling the iconic fashion film through their looks.

Cindy Chanin

“You haven’t lived in L.A. or experienced L.A. if you haven’t been to this. This is something that is so iconic and sacred to me. This is under the stars, Hollywood sign, palm trees. [There’s] charcuterie, music, all-out looks and friends. It’s for cinephiles, but there’s something laid back and sophisticated about it. I travel a lot for work, but I will always come back in time to never miss a Cinespia screening. It’s a celebration of life.”

Hon Hoang, Holly Hubbell and Travis Grant

“I remember when the movie came out, I was just a kid and I just thought it was hysterical. Will Ferrell, especially, played such an iconic role and it became a classic overnight. It’s a type of comedy that they don’t really make anymore, one that makes fun of [an industry] while honoring [it]. I wanted to channel that goofiness while looking good,” Huang said.

Victoria Goodhart

“I kept this jumpsuit I wore in the ‘70s, which I love to bring back when I can. Anybody that wants to express themselves in an artful way, no matter if it’s grunge or streetstyle or a flapper, it’s all bringing people together and relating to one another.”

Riese Lutz

“This is an old Halloween costume I wore in Mexico City. My mother taught me at a very young age to express myself however I want. I would be the little child who wanted the beautiful princess dress. And my mom would say, ‘Absolutely, let’s at least find one in your size.’ It was so beautiful and I wish that for everyone, being able to express yourself in a supportive environment.”

Chiara Issa

“For me, fashion is putting together and combining pieces from different parts of my life and things that maybe you wouldn’t think to put together. I had to rush out of the house, and I was like, ‘What’s my formula?’ Mini skirt, T-shirt, and you always need some gold. My man is the founder of Cinespia, so I might be biased but I think it’s one of the most iconic things L.A. has.”

Chloe Cus and Elodie Azoulay

“‘Zoolander’ is very nostalgic for me, and my first idea of what the fashion world was like. It’s the perfect opportunity to be a little over-the-top and wear glitter lipstick. We’ve been ‘Blue Steel’-ing all night. My twin brother would make that face a lot and it would make my mom laugh. It was a family joke,” Azoulay said.

Ben Stiller surprised fans at the Cinespia “Zoolander” screening.

“Severance” star Tramell Tillman made an appearance, leading the USC Trojan Marching Band into a rendition of “Relax” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

Daphne Mangin.

Love Bailey.

Derek Warburton and Anthony Keegan.

