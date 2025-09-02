The biggest art exhibitions. The best fashion and beauty drops. Here’s how you ring in a new season in L.A.

Made in L.A. 2025

Greg Breda, “Erasing Shadows,” 2023, Acrylic on Mylar. 50 × 40 in. (Courtesy of the artist and Patron Chicago)

David Alekhuogie, “To be modern,” 2023, Archival pigment prints quilted to canvas, artist’s frame. 70 × 60 × 2 in. (Courtesy of the artist and Commonwealth and Council Los Angeles)

L.A. artists shine their brightest in Hammer Museum’s biennial exhibition celebrating all corners of the city’s contemporary art scene, from painting and theater to sculpture and sound. In its seventh year, the lineup includes Michael Donte of Black House Radio, Leilah Weinraub, Patrick Martinez, Na Mira, David Alekhuogie, Greg Breda and more. With 28 artists’ work on display, the exhibition explores L.A.’s physical and cultural terrain. Running from Oct. 5 to March 1 at the Hammer. hammer.ucla.edu

Carhartt Work in Progress fall/winter 2025 collection

(Carhartt WIP)

Carhartt’s latest Work in Progress collection is workwear at its most vibrant, blurring the lines between nostalgia and modernity with skater silhouettes and classic materials. Double knee pants and thick jackets — staples in the brand’s collections — are accompanied by military-style jackets and statement outerwear. Pieces once reserved for uniforms come to life with a baggy streetwear touch, in browns, reds and blues. Now available at select global retailers and at carhartt-wip.com .

RF. Alvarez, “I Remember Everything”

(RF. Alvarez)

Queer cowboys hold a special place in American consciousness. RF. Alvarez brings the queer West to life in his intimate portraits of men embracing in the dim glow of the countryside, depicting the passion of relationships spent in quiet rooms and on dance floors. Born in Austin, Texas, the artist is the son of a Mexican immigrant father and 6th-generation rancher mother. He blends his heritage in each piece, creating an experience that is deeply personal and real enough to feel for his first L.A. show. Open from Sept. 13 through Oct. 25 at Megan Mulrooney Gallery. meganmulrooney.com

Glenjamn, “Low-Res[olution] Hi[ghly]-Def[initive]”

(Courtesy of Glenjamn and -ism)

Lately, we’re all a little nostalgic for indie sleaze. Thankfully, one L.A. photographer captured it in the moment for a book titled “Low-Res[olution] Hi[ghly]-Def[initive],” printed in collaboration with -ism. Glenjamn, who is best known now for photographing influential faces like Pharrell and Tracee Ellis Ross, first earned his chops documenting that messy moment of side-bangs and thick glasses between the late 2000s and early 2010s. In low-resolution photos, Glenjamn takes readers into this slice of nightlife, capturing artists including Justice, Daft Punk, Boys Noize, Soulwax, Odd Future and many more. A time capsule of the early internet and the dawn of bloghouse, the book offers a glimpse into a piece of musical history through the eyes of a photographer’s coming of age. Available now at my-ism.com.

Louis Vuitton’s La Beauté

(Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton lipstick is a thing, right? Not until now. Louis Vuitton makes its new contribution to the beauty landscape with La Beauté, a collection led by the revolutionary makeup artist and La Beauté creative director, Pat McGrath. The wide-spanning collection goes beyond makeup, including a vanity trunk and leather lipstick and brush holders. In tubes and cases inspired by Louis Vuitton symbolism and travel, eyeshadow palettes, perfumed balms and lipstick bullets represent a new direction for the heritage name. Now available in stores and at us.louisvuitton.com.

Frank Romero, “California Dreaming”

(Jorge Grau; Courtesy of the artist)

The skies are awash in purple and illuminated by the eerie glow of UFOs. Lowriders drive through surreal desert landscapes and open their doors to you. Such is the journey of Frank Romero’s new exhibition, “California Dreaming,” at contemporary art gallery Luis De Jesus Los Angeles. Exploring California and beyond through the lens of sci-fi dreamscapes, the show depicts familiar Western fixtures of palm trees, cacti, the Chinese Theater and vintage cars, highlighting Mexican-Californian identity and West Coast memories. Open from Sept. 13 to Oct. 25. luisdejesus.com

“The Cortège”

(The Cortège)

Craving the unfamiliar and the folkloric? Creative studio Visomnia is debuting a one-of-a-kind performance and theater piece at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. Immersive and interactive, “The Cortège” is a mythology-inspired journey exploring grief and change through dance and intricate costumes. The three-hour experience includes a food market, live music and a dance piece choreographed by Japanese battle dancer, MiYU. The main dance performance is accompanied by robotics, drones and puppetry. With a tranquil ending featuring tea and original music, “The Cortège” leaves an impact. Open from Sept. 11 through Sept. 28 (Thursdays–Sundays at dusk). thecortege.com

Burberry: Back to School

(Burberry)

Expect to see children stunting on the playground in Burberry’s new winter childrenswear line. The collection playfully riffs off of classic uniform silhouettes, like button-ups and cardigans, with illustrations of Big Ben and teddy bears featured throughout. More refined items, like trench coats and cashmere scarves in the brand’s signature Burberry Check print, are fit for little royalty. Available now at us.burberry.com.

Sézane opens at the Grove

(Sézane)

The Grove gets a touch of French flair with Parisian brand Sézane’s new L.A. location. Opening with a curated fall collection of heavy denim, knits, handbags, limited-edition jewelry and a California twist on design, Sézane’s westward expansion brings the elegance and sophistication of handcrafted goods to a classic American mall. Now open at the Grove. sezane.com

Inclusive Action silent auction with Carlos Jaramillo

(Carlos Jaramillo)

In the face of ICE raids, artists across L.A. are pitching in for positive change. Renowned photographer Carlos Jaramillo is contributing a curated selection of photographs to a silent auction at the West Hollywood Edition, with all proceeds benefiting Boyle Heights nonprofit, Inclusive Action, and its efforts to support immigrants and street vendors. Just in time for Latino Heritage Month, the one-night event will invite guests to connect over Jaramillo’s work — depicting Latin American identity and tradition across California — and uplift their neighbors. Sept. 24 at the West Hollywood Edition. inclusiveaction.org.

Le Labo opens in Malibu

(Le Labo)

Those who enter the new Le Labo location will be enveloped by the musky, familiar scents of the luxury perfumery, including Musc 25, a formulation exclusive to L.A. Designed with a blend of downtown NYC industrialism and California airiness in mind, the new outpost is an ideal place to shop the City Exclusives collection, available through September. Personalization is at the core of Le Labo, which welcomes guests into a laboratory-style store where they can customize fragrance labels and get selections freshly compounded. 23465 Civic Center Way, Suite 360, Malibu. lelabofragrances.com

“Egyptian Lover: On the Nile”

(Guicho Palma)

An L.A. musical powerhouse is getting the flowers he deserves. Author Bob Dominguez is commemorating the DJ and musician Egyptian Lover, a visionary credited with shaping the sound of West Coast dance/electronic music and hip-hop, in a new archival photography book. The 200-page book, developed across three years, comes around 40 years after the release of Egyptian Lover’s groundbreaking debut album, “On The Nile,” and documents the production and impact of the seminal work. The book features never-before-seen photos of Egyptian Lover in the ‘80s, handwritten notes and interviews with artists from Ice-T to J. Rocc. Available now at egyptianloverbook.com.