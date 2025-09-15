Tap into your inner esoteric L.A. girl with these 7 fashion and beauty items

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Givenchy by Sarah Burton, sliced square ballerinas in gold, $950

(Givenchy)

All eyes are on Sarah Burton’s Givenchy, where the creative director is contributing to the ballerina canon with her fall/winter 2025 accessories. Characterized by an almond-shaped toe, sleek mirror effect leather and a thick elastic strap featuring the house’s insignia, these glinting flats can be dressed down with jeans or dressed up with a little black dress. Available now at givenchy.com .

Phoebe Philo, sculptural skirt in toffee jersey, $2,200

(Phoebe Philo)

Leave it to Phoebe Philo to turn a skirt into a wearable art piece for “Collection C.” To achieve its gravity-defying curves, the brand’s sculptural skirt uses a basque waist panel reinforced with a stiff petticoat and a jersey fabric drape. This offering from the former Celine and Chloé designer echoes Victorian elegance with a modern asymmetrical twist. Available now. us.phoebephilo.com

Advertisement

Tory Burch, multi-pocket tote, $880

(Tory Burch)

There’s a pocket for everything in Tory Burch’s fall/winter 2025 bag, the multi pocket tote in buttery red leather. The eye-catching and functional tote has seemingly endless zippered compartments for storing credit cards, lipsticks, cash, pens and more. With a rectangular shape suitable for books and laptops, the multi pocket tote is the purse you’ll reach for every time. Available this fall at Tory Burch Rodeo Drive and toryburch.com

Martine Rose, brushed mohair V-neck jumper in brown, $605

(Martine Rose)

Martine Rose invites you to blanket yourself in an alpaca and Merino wool mohair sweater, designed to hang loosely for a relaxed wear. The London brand is constantly redefining menswear, this time transforming a classic V-neck silhouette with peach-colored “JOKER” typography. The result is a playful tug-of-war between feminine and masculine. Available now on martine-rose.com .

Loewe Perfumes, palo santo candle, $130 for the small and $265 for the medium

(Loewe Perfumes)

Set the mood and purify your space with Loewe’s latest candle scent in palo santo. The aromatic South American wood comes from the Bursera graveolens tree, revered by the Inca Empire for warding off bad spirits. With notes of palo santo wood, citrus and Atlas cedar in a terracotta vessel, Loewe’s new candle will transport you to the ancient Andes mountains of Peru. Available at loewe.com and participating stores.

Advertisement

Still Kelly, ‘Boyish’ oversize T-shirt, $150

(Still Kelly)

Fall in love with the neon lime sherbert hue of this T-shirt from creative director Marc Kalman’s brand, Still Kelly. With a boxy shape and bold black graphic lettering, the design is reminiscent of a strange midnight billboard. Made in Portugal with 100% cotton, this offering from Still Kelly’s latest collection is made to stand out. Available now on stillkelly.com .

Musidora, ‘On the Verge of a Breakdown’ belt, $120

(Musidora)