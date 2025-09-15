Must Be Margiela curated the ultimate guide to shopping in L.A. — and it’s for the heads

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Above all else, I’m a fashion fanatic. Playing dress-up is something I never grew out of, and under the pseudonym @mustbemargiela I’ve built an online community centered on exploring fashion through honest storytelling and deep-dive analysis. When I first moved to L.A. from Canada, I was eager to uncover every vintage and archive store the city had to offer. But I quickly realized there wasn’t a single, comprehensive guide that aligned with my style or approach to shopping. The existing lists of “best vintage shops” I did come across often felt repetitive and omitted places that specialized in archive designer and the rare fashion ephemera I was looking for.

Through years of exploring, researching, and — of course — trying things on, I’ve curated my own list of 30 stores, showrooms and shops. This isn’t just a directory; it’s a field guide for fellow fashion lovers who see getting dressed as a form of creative expression and historical exploration. Whether you’re hunting for rare designer pieces, a fashion magazine or just want to play dress-up with intention, this guide is for you.

Where I shop first and foremost

A must for me — no explanation needed. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. 8451 Melrose Place, Los Angeles. maisonmargiela.com

Radiohead vintage T-shirt and Harley Davidson boots at Two Fold Vintage



Where I shop for vintage

Two Fold: Eclectic. Find your favorite band’s vintage graphic tee and more. Open by appointment only. DM for address and availability. @twofold_la

Shop 925: Perfectly curated vintage clothes for the divas. Open to the public on weekends and by appointment on select days. 305 E. 9th St. #135, Los Angeles. @shop_925_

194 Los Angeles: For my Levi’s lovers, this spot is for you. Vintage designer clothing and collectibles. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 4355 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. @194losangeles

The Way We Wore: Designer, luxury and premium vintage. They’ve got it all. Showroom open by appointment only. 8057 Beverly Blvd., Suite 200. @thewaywewore

Ashantéa wears Rick Owens S/S 2019 cropped blazer at Wild West Social House.

Where I shop for archive designer

Archived: Go here to see your grails IRL. Find avant-garde archive and pieces of fashion history. Showroom open by appointment only. 2404 Wilshire Blvd. #12A, Los Angeles. @archived

Wild West Social House: An exclusive members-only showroom. Carefully curated to perfection with every iconic designer you can think of. Open Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 646 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood. @wildwestsocialhouse

Groupie: A whole lotta Chrome Hearts and Rick Owens. Go here to find items that carry a legacy. L.A. showroom by appointment only. @groupienyc

Justin Reed: Iconic luxury item$$$. Birkins and beyond. L.A. showroom open by appointment only. @justinreed

Replika Vintage: Rare archival fashion with a punk sensibility. Open by appointment only. 5061 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. replikavintage.com

Sleeper: Don’t sleep on this whimsical and subversive collection. Great Japanese designers found here, including Issey Miyake and Comme des Garçons. Open daily from noon to 6 p.m. 2002 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. @shopsleeper

Tab Vintage: Rare, wearable designer runway pieces from the ’90s. L.A. studio open by appointment only. @tabvintage

Timeless Vixen: Think Hollywood glamour. If you have a special event, come here for archive gowns and vintage couture. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1100 S. Beverly Drive, Los Angeles. @timelessvixen

Ashantéa at Architecture.

Where I shop for books

Architecture: For lovers of design and conceptual art. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 8010 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. @arch___itecture

Skylight Books: Fashion magazines and art books galore. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles. skylightbooks.com

Hennessey + Ingalls: A massive collection of architecture, design and history books, appropriately in the heart of the Arts District. Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 300 S. Santa Fe Ave. M, Los Angeles. hennesseyingalls.com

The Last Bookstore: A labyrinth of fashion and art books downtown. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 453 S. Spring St., Los Angeles. lastbookstorela.com

A Good Used Book: An incredible independent and affordable bookstore.⁣ Open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 307 Glendale Blvd., Historic Filipinotown. @agoodusedbook

Where I shop L.A.-based brands

424: Iconic L.A.-based brand. The best store design, hands down. It feels like you’re in a cave (in a good way). Opening times vary. 8441 Melrose Place, Suite C, Los Angeles. @424inc

Kwame Adusei: A luxury brand focused on fit, comfort and a deep respect for the human form. Open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. 468 N. Doheny Drive, Los Angeles. @kwameaduseionline

Chrome Hearts: This L.A. legacy brand’s store is experiential and a must-go — if you have the funds. Open by appointment only. 600 N. Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles. @chromeheartsofficial

Good Evening Sir: Underrated and understated custom. Minimal and beautifully made. Inquire for more information. 1023 S. Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles.

@goodeveningsirateliers

Ashantéa wears Jean Paul Gaultier trompe l’oeil dress at H. Lorenzo.

Ashantéa wears Issey Miyake Pleats Please outfit at H. Lorenzo.

Where I shop multi-brands

Dover Street Market Los Angeles: Duh. Open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. 608 Imperial St., Los Angeles. @doverstreetmarketlosangeles

H. Lorenzo and H. Lorenzo Archive: Find both emerging and acclaimed unconventional designers. Open times vary. Multiple locations. @h_lorenzo

Bodega: This may look like a regular bodega, but look a little closer and you’ll find Kapital, Needles and more. Open Thursday through Monday, noon to 6 p.m. 1320 E. 7th St. Suite 150, Los Angeles. @bodega

Departamento: A hidden store behind one of the best cafes in L.A., Maru. A hidden L.A. staple with the best designers available. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1019 S. Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles. dpto.la

Where I shop for accessories

What Goes Around Comes Around: The best for handbags, jewelry and accessories. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. 9520 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills. @whatgoesaroundnyc

Pechuga Vintage: Go here for heels, hats and one-of-a-kind pieces straight off the runway. Shop online or by appointment only. @pechuga_vintage

To Be Continued: Discover designer accessories that you didn’t know you needed. Open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 111 S. Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles. @tbcluxuryresale