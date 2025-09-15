Advertisement
Image

Must Be Margiela curated the ultimate guide to shopping in L.A. — and it’s for the heads

By Ashantéa Austin
lead image for Must Be Margiela 424

Above all else, I’m a fashion fanatic. Playing dress-up is something I never grew out of, and under the pseudonym @mustbemargiela I’ve built an online community centered on exploring fashion through honest storytelling and deep-dive analysis. When I first moved to L.A. from Canada, I was eager to uncover every vintage and archive store the city had to offer. But I quickly realized there wasn’t a single, comprehensive guide that aligned with my style or approach to shopping. The existing lists of “best vintage shops” I did come across often felt repetitive and omitted places that specialized in archive designer and the rare fashion ephemera I was looking for.

Through years of exploring, researching, and — of course — trying things on, I’ve curated my own list of 30 stores, showrooms and shops. This isn’t just a directory; it’s a field guide for fellow fashion lovers who see getting dressed as a form of creative expression and historical exploration. Whether you’re hunting for rare designer pieces, a fashion magazine or just want to play dress-up with intention, this guide is for you.

Where I shop first and foremost

A must for me — no explanation needed. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. 8451 Melrose Place, Los Angeles. maisonmargiela.com

Two-Fold Vintage Shop
Radiohead vintage T-shirt and Harley Davidson boots at Two Fold Vintage

Where I shop for vintage

Two Fold: Eclectic. Find your favorite band’s vintage graphic tee and more. Open by appointment only. DM for address and availability. @twofold_la

Shop 925: Perfectly curated vintage clothes for the divas. Open to the public on weekends and by appointment on select days. 305 E. 9th St. #135, Los Angeles. @shop_925_

194 Los Angeles: For my Levi’s lovers, this spot is for you. Vintage designer clothing and collectibles. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 4355 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. @194losangeles

The Way We Wore: Designer, luxury and premium vintage. They’ve got it all. Showroom open by appointment only. 8057 Beverly Blvd., Suite 200. @thewaywewore

Wild West Social House
Ashantéa wears Rick Owens S/S 2019 cropped blazer at Wild West Social House.
Where I shop for archive designer

Archived: Go here to see your grails IRL. Find avant-garde archive and pieces of fashion history. Showroom open by appointment only. 2404 Wilshire Blvd. #12A, Los Angeles. @archived

Wild West Social House: An exclusive members-only showroom. Carefully curated to perfection with every iconic designer you can think of. Open Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 646 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood. @wildwestsocialhouse

Groupie: A whole lotta Chrome Hearts and Rick Owens. Go here to find items that carry a legacy. L.A. showroom by appointment only. @groupienyc

Justin Reed: Iconic luxury item$$$. Birkins and beyond. L.A. showroom open by appointment only. @justinreed

Replika Vintage: Rare archival fashion with a punk sensibility. Open by appointment only. 5061 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. replikavintage.com

Sleeper: Don’t sleep on this whimsical and subversive collection. Great Japanese designers found here, including Issey Miyake and Comme des Garçons. Open daily from noon to 6 p.m. 2002 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. @shopsleeper

Tab Vintage: Rare, wearable designer runway pieces from the ’90s. L.A. studio open by appointment only. @tabvintage

Timeless Vixen: Think Hollywood glamour. If you have a special event, come here for archive gowns and vintage couture. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1100 S. Beverly Drive, Los Angeles. @timelessvixen

Architecture store
Ashantéa at Architecture.

Where I shop for books

Architecture: For lovers of design and conceptual art. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 8010 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. @arch___itecture

Skylight Books: Fashion magazines and art books galore. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles. skylightbooks.com

Hennessey + Ingalls: A massive collection of architecture, design and history books, appropriately in the heart of the Arts District. Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 300 S. Santa Fe Ave. M, Los Angeles. hennesseyingalls.com

The Last Bookstore: A labyrinth of fashion and art books downtown. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 453 S. Spring St., Los Angeles. lastbookstorela.com

A Good Used Book: An incredible independent and affordable bookstore.⁣ Open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 307 Glendale Blvd., Historic Filipinotown. @agoodusedbook

Detail of book store

Where I shop L.A.-based brands

424: Iconic L.A.-based brand. The best store design, hands down. It feels like you’re in a cave (in a good way). Opening times vary. 8441 Melrose Place, Suite C, Los Angeles. @424inc

Kwame Adusei: A luxury brand focused on fit, comfort and a deep respect for the human form. Open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. 468 N. Doheny Drive, Los Angeles. @kwameaduseionline

Chrome Hearts: This L.A. legacy brand’s store is experiential and a must-go — if you have the funds. Open by appointment only. 600 N. Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles. @chromeheartsofficial

Good Evening Sir: Underrated and understated custom. Minimal and beautifully made. Inquire for more information. 1023 S. Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles.
@goodeveningsirateliers

H. Lorenzo store
Ashantéa wears Jean Paul Gaultier trompe l’oeil dress at H. Lorenzo.
Detail of shirt
Fun detail
Ashantéa wears Issey Miyake Pleats Please outfit at H. Lorenzo.
Details of jacket
Details of pants

Where I shop multi-brands

Dover Street Market Los Angeles: Duh. Open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. 608 Imperial St., Los Angeles. @doverstreetmarketlosangeles

H. Lorenzo and H. Lorenzo Archive: Find both emerging and acclaimed unconventional designers. Open times vary. Multiple locations. @h_lorenzo

Bodega: This may look like a regular bodega, but look a little closer and you’ll find Kapital, Needles and more. Open Thursday through Monday, noon to 6 p.m. 1320 E. 7th St. Suite 150, Los Angeles. @bodega

Departamento

Departamento: A hidden store behind one of the best cafes in L.A., Maru. A hidden L.A. staple with the best designers available. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1019 S. Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles. dpto.la

Where I shop for accessories

What Goes Around Comes Around: The best for handbags, jewelry and accessories. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. 9520 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills. @whatgoesaroundnyc

Pechuga Vintage: Go here for heels, hats and one-of-a-kind pieces straight off the runway. Shop online or by appointment only. @pechuga_vintage

To Be Continued: Discover designer accessories that you didn’t know you needed. Open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 111 S. Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles. @tbcluxuryresale

Margiela shops
Ashantéa wears Aitor Throp C.P. Company 2009 goggle jacket, military quilted pants and Rock Woens F/W 2020 Moncler boots.

