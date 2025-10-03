What to hear, see and smell in the world of art, fashion and beauty this month

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

“Inebria Me” by San Cha at REDCAT

“Inebria Me” by San Cha will show at REDCAT this month. (Jingzi Zhao)

Take the melodramatic storyline of a telenovela and tell it through the unabashed mediums of opera and drag, and you’ll have “Inebria Me,” the subversive experimental opera by San Cha ending its West Coast tour at REDCAT this month. Latin dance fuses with queer storytelling as the sounds of ranchera, punk, classical and electronic make up the performance, which pulls from creator San Cha’s 2019 album “La Luz de la Esperanza.” As the story follows tragic beauty Dolores through a tumultuous relationship and her rediscovery of freedom, “Inebria Me” aims to free the opera genre from familiar perspectives and introduce a boldly Latin approach to the art form. Showing Oct. 16-18. Tickets now on sale at redcat.org.

Chloé Le Parfum

(Courtesy of Chloé)

For those familiar with Chloé’s signature scent, woodsy and floral simplicity in an amber bottle, this new fragrance from the brand is a more intensely citrus take. Named the “most powerful yet” from Chloé’s releases, rose is embedded with orange blossom, vanilla and amber for a feminine and sensual experience that evolves in intensity throughout the day. Available now. chloe.com

Advertisement

“Tierra Sagrada: L.A. is an Altar and an Offering” at FOCA

From “Tierra Sagrada” at FOCA: Susan Aparicio, “Cosmology of a Brown Sky (Angels and Maria),” 2021, stained glass, solder, chain, glass paint, and house paint. (Peter Gunnarso)

L.A. is characterized by structures: revered places for nights out, names etched into doorways and historic stomping grounds for the mundane and the revolutionary alike. “Tierra Sagrada,” Spanish for “sacred land,” takes on L.A. through the lenses of its layers and being home to a Latino diaspora that shaped the culture of the city. Through photography and clay, metal and glass sculptures, selected Latino American artists construct an altar to their home city. Closes Nov. 22. 970 N. Broadway, Suite 208, Los Angeles. focala.org

Kelly Wearstler opens Side Hustle

(Daria Kobayashi Ritch)

World-renowned interior designer Kelly Wearstler is creating a new platform, Side Hustle, for the next generation of artists and designers. In an inaugural exhibition in Beverly Hills, Wearstler introduces her traveling studio around the theme of repetition, with a wide variety of works that could be anything from sculpture and automotive design to craft and performance. New work from upcoming designers like Sonia Gomez, Dozie Kanu, Nynke Koster and Completedworks will bring texture and artisan design to the first show of a series planned to travel across the country. Available for online viewing at sidehustlegallery.com, public viewings by appointment starting Oct. 17.

Balenciaga fragrance collection

(Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Balenciaga is bridging eras with 10 new scents inspired by the brand’s original perfume, 75 years after its release. As archivists stumbled upon Balenciaga’s forgotten 1947 Le Dix perfume bottle, inspiration to replicate the vintage shape was sparked. With an intense olfactory spectrum and featuring boldly dramatic statement bottles finished with hand-tied ribbons, the result feels personalized and archival. From the woody, pine forest scents of No Comment to the iris-tinged faithful Le Dix reproduction, the collection oscillates between timeless past to sophisticated present. Now available at balenciaga.com .

“It Smells Like Girl” at Jeffrey Deitch Gallery

Bárbara Sánchez-Kane, “Parasite or host?,” 2023 Aluminum, polyurethane foam 68.9 x 284.25 x 106.25 inches (175 x 722 x 270 cm) (Photos by Dan Bradica. Courtesy of the artist and Kurimanzutto)

Advertisement

Female hysteria is a point of thoroughly discussed fascination. In “It Smells Like Girl,” it is reckoned with as a cultural archetype that continues to bury women’s anxieties, creating crushing pressure to perform and fit into social corsets. In the group exhibition, artists including Aleksandra Waliszewska, Bárbara Sánchez-Kane, K8 Hardy and Eunnam Hong utilize painting, video, sculpture, performance, screenings and installation to discuss the bodily and emotional experiences of unraveled femininity at its breaking point. Open through Nov. 1. 925 N. Orange Drive, Los Angeles. deitch.com

Marine Serre’s L.A. fashion film

Marine Serre’s fall/winter 2025 collection. (Marine Serre)

Unspoken tension in perfectly tailored leather. Marine Serre’s fall/winter 2025 collection comes to life in a visual campaign inspired by David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Called “Heads or Tails,” the fashion film features two models displaying the brand’s latest leather dresses, lace lined tops with keyholes, oversize trench coats and impossibly tall boots. As the models glance, touch and look at the ringing phone, the sharp, rebellious lines of the clothes are the backdrop to a silent romance. Collection now available at marineserre.com

Khaite opens in West Hollywood

(Courtesy of Khaite)

On a street corner in West Hollywood, an ivy-adorned structure with luminous steel and concrete interiors is the newest addition to the rapidly growing brand Khaite. With a style focused on high-quality foundational pieces, Khaite was founded in New York in 2016 by former Vera Wang and Gap collaborator Catherine Holstein. Since then, the brand has become an influential force known for its city staples found in celebrity closets. The brand’s second L.A. flagship, with its airy, sun-drenched showroom and sliding glass displays, is just part of its ascension. Now open at 8409 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. khaite.com

Advertisement

Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe

(Nike x Jacquemus)

This shoe is going from the race track to the runway. Nike and Jacquemus revive the historic Moon Shoe, first introduced by Nike in the 1972 Olympic track and field trials and characterized by its flat design and waffle sole. Once a runner’s silhouette, ballet influence is embedded in the new design’s scrunched opening, flat sole and airy material. A star in Jacquemus’ spring/summer 2025 runway, the Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe blends athletecism and fashion. Now available at jacquemus.com.

“R. Crumb: Tales of Paranoia” at David Zwirner

Page from R. Crumb, “I’m Afraid,” 2025 © Robert Crumb, 2025. (Courtesy the artist, Paul Morris and David Zwirner)

In the wake of loss, an iconic cartoonist turned his grief into morbidly humorous art. Known for his detailed counter-cultural illustrations, artist R. Crumb paved the way for the underground comics movement of the 1960s, making audiences laugh and reflect with his satire of American life. After the passing of his wife and longtime collaborator, Crumb has his first extensive solo comic exhibition in 20 years, “Tales of Paranoia.” Through recollections of political unrest and mass paranoia among internal battles with anxiety and grief, “Tales of Paranoia” is both historically relevant and refreshingly personal. Open from Oct. 10 to Dec. 20. 616 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles. davidzwirner.com