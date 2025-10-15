In “Trokas Duras,” an L.A. jornalero’s truck is a vessel for beauty, joy and survival

“This film was never made for people who don’t get it,” says Jazmin Garcia, the director behind “Trokas Duras,” a love letter to L.A.’s jornalero community and the trucks that serve as containers for their survival, dreams and desires. The winner of the Short Film Jury Award for U.S. Fiction at Sundance this year, “Trokas Duras” is a lush depiction of a day in the life of a day laborer, or jornalero, in L.A. It’s about the humor, surrealism, pride, beauty, camaraderie and, ultimately, celebration that awaits a jornalero in their journey.

For Garcia, an L.A. native, a jornalero’s truck is an inextricable part of the visual and cultural identity of L.A. The trucks are easily identified by their vivid colors, the special kind of patina that is only acquired from endless miles on the 10 or the 405 under the beating sun; the customized decals stretching the length of a windshield that rep the driver’s home state or the name of the vehicle; truck beds accessorized with fruit tree branches, pieces of lumber, tools. Every time Garcia saw one of these trucks on the freeway, she couldn’t separate it from who the person driving it may be, or what their story was.

“I wanted to almost proclaim the beauty that is inherent in the really hard labor that mostly migrant workers do,” says Garcia. The trucks serve as a kind of blessed vessel, a protection, a marker of identity and durability. “To me, beauty in Los Angeles is the way people survive it.”

“Trokas Duras” is told through lyrical vignettes representing different parts of the larger jornalero’s story connected through a cast of characters. It explores themes that include fighting back against wage theft, knowing one’s worth or understanding how a truck can be a universe unto itself. The film opens with a poem written and recited by one of the actors, Benjamin Moreno, who plays Don Zapata: “Mañanitas tranquilas, tibias y perfumadas / Jornalero bendito, de caminar seguro / tu figura refleja a quien ha de triunfar / Hombre de gran estima que buscas trabajo en las esquinas …” There’s an undercurrent of magical realism charging through the dreamlike imagery of “Trokas Duras,” with a victorious score that signals to us that we are on our way to some place important, that the journey is just as vital as the destination.

Garcia wrote the film in 2020 during the pandemic, filmed it in 2024 and released it in 2025 in collaboration with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network , known as NDLON, an organization that’s been protecting the rights of day laborers, low-wage and migrant workers since 2001. NDLON funded the film and helped with casting. Garcia had been connected with NDLON and the jornalero community for years before making the film — befriending one of the stars of the film early on, Luis Valentan, an activist and founder of a radio show for day laborers called Radio Jornalera. He and Garcia had a text chain where they would send each other photos of trucks they would see on freeways around L.A. — each more fantastical than the last.

The six actors in the film, Valentan as El Ñero, El Barrio as El Barrio, Nancy as Juanita, Moreno as Don Zapata, Elmer Mayorga as Mi Barrio and Tricia Sarmiento as Paloma, were all cast from the jornalero or film community. “I want to make sure that this makes them feel so orgullosos of their performance of who they are, and to see themselves in this beautiful light,” Garcia says. “I wanted to give them that as a gift.”

At the photoshoot for this story, two of the actors from “Trokas Duras,” Nancy and El Barrio, shared what it was like acting in a film for the first time and how deeply they connected to their characters.

In both real life and in the film, El Barrio is charismatic and considered, a man who contains multitudes. A day laborer, an organizer, a serenader, a skilled cumbia dancer and, now, an actor. As he sat on set, waiting for Nancy to get her hair braided in long plaits before they got their photograph taken in front of the kind of truck that is so symbolic in “Trokas Duras,” he began casually strumming his guitar, then belted out a full-bodied rendition of “La Rubia y La Morena,” the classic from Los Dinámicos Del Norte. There were nearly 10 people on set and we were all enraptured, each of us stopping what we were doing to be in this moment with El Barrio. He has a similarly commanding presence in the film, where a different kind of serenade is a key plot point for his character.

The first time we see El Barrio in the film, he’s painting a plywood sign propped on the side of a truck bed with care and precision as Radio Jornalera plays in the background. “Tu envidia es mi bendición,” the sign reads in wavy blue script. Your envy is my blessing. He’s recounting a moment that was inspired by jornalero lore, when decades ago, a group of day laborers protested a wage-stealing contractor by gathering outside of his house and singing, “Ese wey no paga.” That fool doesn’t pay. (The legendary chant would later be turned into a song by NDLON’s in-house musical group, Los Jornaleros Del Norte.) El Barrio was there when the protests happened, he tells me. It was in the San Fernando Valley and he was the one to call Telemundo. “Me identifico bastante con el personaje que yo hice,” he says. “Si ha pasado esos puntos, esas palabras. Yo lo he vivido.” I identify a lot with my character. I’ve lived those moments, those words.

The film drew from real-life experiences and intentionally features non-actors. Garcia worked closely with the cast on the script to understand how they wanted to tell certain stories through their roles. But it was not a documentary — the actors rehearsed, did the internal work it takes to get comfortable in front of the camera and transformed themselves into their characters. Still, there was a level of sensitivity and protection that felt crucial for Garcia to create on set.

“[As a director], I’m not here to tell you what to do and to demand things from you,” she says. “I’m here to help you feel open and have a good time and participate and sometimes share vulnerable aspects of yourself in a way that feels being held.” For Garcia, a natural empath, filmmaking is another form of caregiving.

Nancy has the rare distinction of being someone with the kind of wisdom and warmth that only comes from living many lives, with the curiosity and openness of someone who is still hungry for more experiences. Acting in this film was that for her — an opportunity to do something different. “Dije, ‘Será que lo podría hacer?’ Pero algo me dijo, ‘Sí.’ Si he hecho tantas cosas difíciles,” she says. “Could I do this?” she thought. Something in her said yes — she’d done many difficult things before. On set, she’s talking to me about her work, which like her character, Juanita, is cleaning houses. For Nancy it’s a kind of sorcery — to transform something with your bare hands, to will and work a space into being more beautiful than it was before. “Es una magia que yo hago,” she says. It’s a magic that I do.

In the film, Juanita enters the scene being rushed into a truck by her friend and fellow jornalera Paloma, who is picking her up from work. (Paloma is played by teacher Tricia Sarmiento, the mother of film director-model-multidisciplinary artist Pablo Simental, who assisted Garcia throughout the development of the film, specifically with organizing casting.) Juanita and Paloma have somewhere to get to, and on the way, Juanita is venting about her boss asking her to do more work than was agreed upon and how she demanded a raise. “Yo no me voy a dejar de nadien,” Juanita says, matter-of-factly. No one messes with me. “Eso, chingona,” Paloma responds. In talking about this scene with Nancy, she says the acting looked real because it came from her own experiences. “Normalmente los actores actúan haciendo papeles, pero yo pienso que lo mejor es vivirlo.” Normally actors work with scripts, but I think it’s better to live it.

In another scene, Juanita, with wistful eyes, stares out of the truck’s window as she talks about how difficult it was to take care of her boss’ children while being away from her own, how she still found a way to raise her kids from a distance. “I think that’s the moment that feels the most natural — it’s so tender and sincere because she’s talking about the love of her children,” Garcia says about this scene. On set, Nancy shares how proud her children are of her for acting in a film, how it was unbelievable to them at first — how it still sometimes is unbelievable to her. “A veces, lo miro y digo, ‘Wow,’” she says. Sometimes I see the film and say, Wow.

The day on set for this photoshoot is filled with the kind of joy that you remember for a long time after. On set for “Trokas Duras,” the vibe was similar — an experience that’s still palpable for El Barrio, Nancy and Garcia. The film doesn’t shy away from the difficulties in the life of a jornalero — the struggles are weaved into the conversations between the characters, inherent in their shared experiences — that’s just not where the story ends. As we reach the final moments of the film, we begin to understand what happens after a hard day’s work. The trucks arrive to a clearing in the brush, a stacked DIY sound system is set up like an altar, orange light streams through the branches in the trees shadowing the night sky. “La Cumbia Jornalera,” performed by Los Jornaleros Del Norte, is booming. The jornaleros are dancing, spinning, stepping. They’re here. They’re free.

“The tragedy is inevitable, but I didn’t want to focus on that,” Garcia says about jornalero life. “I wanted to focus on: What would it be like if all these workers, what they’re looking forward to at the end of the day, is gathering under a tree to have a little cumbia? And how can I get to this party?”

