Three L.A. creatives show you how — and where — to wear La Beauté, Louis Vuitton’s new makeup line

From the cafe to Catch One: Day to night

Amber J. Phillips, @amberabundance

Day

You’ll find Amber workshopping her stories at a cafe in Leimert Park, with a sheer, subtle eye shadow that creates a glow around her almond eyes.

Night

And at night? That pop of blue in the corner of her eye expands. Spot her at the legendary Catch One — formerly the Catch, founded by Jewel Thais-Williams in 1973 — living the life that informs her work, among those who make life worth living.

“When I started adding music into my [writing] practice, it was honoring the fact that I don’t want to just run my political lens through policy, but through how I’m living my everyday life.

Black people, especially Black queer people … dance spaces, play spaces is where we form who we are. It’s where we are testing identity.

I love being able to play with makeup at home and then take it under some blue lights onto the dance floor, where really no one’s judging you.

As I grow as a writer, it’s important for me to not just respond to the world around me, but to tell the story of the world that I’m actually participating in.”

Girl about town: Glamour in any weather

Tiara Kelly, @tiararkelly

Depending on the day’s agenda, Tiara may be at the downtown library or posted in Santee Alley. She’s a downtown girl, but don’t be surprised if she pops up in Leimert Park to connect with her community in a makeup look that’s anything but casual.

“I’m either super plain or super dramatic.

If I’m wearing white, I’ll add glitter to radiate a pure energy. If I do pink, I want all shades of pink. I love pink makeup on my skin. If I’m wearing bright colors, I like bright makeup. Blush — lots of blush all over. I want to be as extra and drag as I can.”

Jenn Torres, @jen4romtheblock

Jenn’s date nights with her girlfriend always revolve around food — and her lipstick is foolproof.

“This look would definitely be for an upscale restaurant, a jazz club or a museum. Very nighttime romance. I don’t drink anymore, but if I did, it would be wine night or a cocktail.

I love the classics: sharp eyeliner, mascara, brown lip liner with pink gloss, some blush and I’m done.” (She makes it sound so easy.)

Makeup artist Dennese Rodriguez Hermoso’s simple step-by-step lip technique on Jenn:

Line the outer lips with a brown lipliner and blend inward. Apply LV Rouge in Cosmic Trip on the outer edges of the lip. Blend LV Rouge in Cosmic Trip into the center of the lip. Make sure to leave room for LV Baume in Tender Bliss. Apply LV Baume in Tender Bliss. Blend with LV Rouge in Cosmic Trip. Now smile.



