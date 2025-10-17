Three L.A. creatives show you how — and where — to wear La Beauté, Louis Vuitton’s new makeup line

-
From the cafe to Catch One: Day to night
Amber J. Phillips, @amberabundance
Day
You’ll find Amber workshopping her stories at a cafe in Leimert Park, with a sheer, subtle eye shadow that creates a glow around her almond eyes.
Night
And at night? That pop of blue in the corner of her eye expands. Spot her at the legendary Catch One — formerly the Catch, founded by Jewel Thais-Williams in 1973 — living the life that informs her work, among those who make life worth living.
“When I started adding music into my [writing] practice, it was honoring the fact that I don’t want to just run my political lens through policy, but through how I’m living my everyday life.
Black people, especially Black queer people … dance spaces, play spaces is where we form who we are. It’s where we are testing identity.
I love being able to play with makeup at home and then take it under some blue lights onto the dance floor, where really no one’s judging you.
As I grow as a writer, it’s important for me to not just respond to the world around me, but to tell the story of the world that I’m actually participating in.”
Amber is wearing: La Beauté Louis Vuitton LV Ombres eye shadow palette in Force of Nature 951 and Sky Is the Limit 950 ($250); La Beauté Louis Vuitton LV Rouge in New Dimension 405 and Vanity Beige 103 ($160). Available at select Louis Vuitton stores. louisvuitton.com
Girl about town: Glamour in any weather
Tiara Kelly, @tiararkelly
Depending on the day’s agenda, Tiara may be at the downtown library or posted in Santee Alley. She’s a downtown girl, but don’t be surprised if she pops up in Leimert Park to connect with her community in a makeup look that’s anything but casual.
“I’m either super plain or super dramatic.
If I’m wearing white, I’ll add glitter to radiate a pure energy. If I do pink, I want all shades of pink. I love pink makeup on my skin. If I’m wearing bright colors, I like bright makeup. Blush — lots of blush all over. I want to be as extra and drag as I can.”
Tiara is wearing: La Beauté Louis Vuitton LV Ombres eye shadow palette in Dazzling Gaze 350 and Cosmic Dreams 450 ($250); La Beauté Louis Vuitton LV Rouge in Legendary 503, High in Red 507 and Tonic Orange 601 ($160). Available at select Louis Vuitton stores. louisvuitton.com
It’s date night: L.A. fine
Jenn Torres, @jen4romtheblock
Jenn’s date nights with her girlfriend always revolve around food — and her lipstick is foolproof.
“This look would definitely be for an upscale restaurant, a jazz club or a museum. Very nighttime romance. I don’t drink anymore, but if I did, it would be wine night or a cocktail.
I love the classics: sharp eyeliner, mascara, brown lip liner with pink gloss, some blush and I’m done.” (She makes it sound so easy.)
Makeup artist Dennese Rodriguez Hermoso’s simple step-by-step lip technique on Jenn:
- Line the outer lips with a brown lipliner and blend inward.
- Apply LV Rouge in Cosmic Trip on the outer edges of the lip.
- Blend LV Rouge in Cosmic Trip into the center of the lip. Make sure to leave room for LV Baume in Tender Bliss.
- Apply LV Baume in Tender Bliss.
- Blend with LV Rouge in Cosmic Trip.
- Now smile.
Jenn is wearing: La Beauté Louis Vuitton LV Ombres eye shadow palette in Beige Memento 150, Nude Mirage 250 ($250); La Beauté Louis Vuitton LV Rouge in Cosmic Trip 401 ($160); La Beauté Louis Vuitton LV Baume in Tender Bliss 030 ($160). Available at select Louis Vuitton stores. louisvuitton.com
Creative direction and words Darian Dandridge
Makeup Dennese Rodriguez Hermoso
Hair Elonte Quinn
Nails Lila Robles a.k.a. Nail Jerks