Image

Permission to be extra with these nine fashion, beauty and home grails

Karla Marie Sanford staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Karla Marie Sanford
Staff Writer
October Coveted collage by Elana Marie
(Elana Marie / For The Times)

This story is part of Image’s October Abundance issue, reveling in indulgence, maximalism and the deliciously impractical.

Bottega Veneta, Campana bag, $4,700

Featuring the brand’s classic woven nappa leather, this new launch from Bottega Veneta is the elevated yet classic everyday bag of your dreams. Designed to fit comfortably under your shoulder, the capacious interior is unlined, so everything from your water bottle to your car keys can bask in Italian craftsmanship. Shop medium and large versions of the bag in-store or at bottegaveneta.com.

Burberry, shearling scarf, $4,195

Remember those wearable blankets aptly named the Comfy? Embrace those same fuzzy feelings, but in a grown-up style, with Burberry’s shearling scarf in a deep ruby red perfect for fall. The double-sided style is finished with chunky fringing and, even better, large rectangular pockets. Shop at us.burberry.com.

Loewe, lambskin jacket, $9,500

With a bomber-inspired balloon silhouette, Loewe’s new-in 100% lambskin jacket exudes effortless cool. Already chic, an adjustable drawstring hem and belted detailing at the waist and wrists allows you to style the jacket your way. Secure in-store or at loewe.com.

Ann Demeulemeester, Finnbo Santiago boots with belts, $2,370

Inspired by modernist painter Georgia O’Keeffe’s Ghost Ranch in Sante Fe, the latest collection from Ann Demeulemeester embraces the severity and softness of the desert. Featuring a western-inspired silhouette with belted accents and a wide insole for maximum comfort, the calf-length Santiago Boots are no exception. Shop anndemeulesmeester.com.

D.S. & Durga X Soft Services, Debaser Buffing Bar, $44 for two full-size bars

After selling out within three months in 2024, D.S. & Durga and Soft Services are back with their exfoliating and moisturizing body bars inspired by the notes of bergamot, coconut milk, fig and tonka bean in D.S. & Durga’s cult-favorite Debaser fragrance. Shop the collaboration exclusively on softservices.com while you still can.

Marni, black shearling collar, $695

Marni just made it easier to add a little extra to your outerwear. The brand’s black shearling collar screams opulence a la Roaring ‘20s. Shop in-store or at marni.com.

Balenciaga, horoscope Scorpio necklace in silver, $595

It should come as no surprise that our Abundance issue intersects with the intuitive and passionate sign of Scorpio. For those born from Oct. 23 to Nov 22., Balenciaga has you covered with a double pendant necklace fashioned from hypoallergenic recycled brass. Shop balenciaga.com or find in-store.

PolsPotten, beads candle holder, $250

Dutch brand PolsPotten is a master at bringing play to home decor. The beads candle holder — available in a kaleidoscopic multi-color as well as in all-black — proves candle holders can be art in and of themselves. Collect the dual-candle holder at farfetch.com.

Flamingo Estate, manuka rich cream, $48

Flamingo Estate blends anti-inflammatory and skin-restoring manuka honey with hydrating lanolin and shea butter for an ultra-rich yet cloud-like cream that you can use on your hands or anywhere that needs some extra love. Shop your future holy grail at flamingoestate.com.

Karla Marie Sanford

