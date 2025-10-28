A visual diary of Vogue World Hollywood

Vogue World, a now annual extravaganza that the magazine has hosted in major cities around the world, descended in Los Angeles on Sunday. The runway show took place on the Paramount Studios lot and celebrated Hollywood costume design history, with original wardrobe from movies like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Orlando.” All $4.5 million raised from ticket proceeds went toward costume designers impacted by the wildfires. Artist Bijou Karman offers her visual diary of the event.

Advertisement

Bijou Karman is a fashion-obsessed multidisciplinary artist based in Los Angeles, whose practice seamlessly integrates painting, illustration and graphic design. Her work has appeared internationally in a variety of printed formats, as well as in galleries, campaigns, and on buildings.