Image

A visual diary of Vogue World Hollywood

illustration of three women in a fashion show
By Bijou Karman

Vogue World, a now annual extravaganza that the magazine has hosted in major cities around the world, descended in Los Angeles on Sunday. The runway show took place on the Paramount Studios lot and celebrated Hollywood costume design history, with original wardrobe from movies like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Orlando.” All $4.5 million raised from ticket proceeds went toward costume designers impacted by the wildfires. Artist Bijou Karman offers her visual diary of the event.

illustration of a person in a pink showgirl costume
illustration of various fashion details and a booklet titled "VOGUE"
illustration of a person sitting in a row of chairs, they are in color and the other people in shades of gray
illustration of a three people in various costumes
illustration of shelves filled with various gladiator helmets outside a soundstage
illustration of three women in a fashion show wearing bright colored dresses
illustration of a person dressed as holly golightly and another in a red tracksuit walk the runway
illustration of a person in a costume

Bijou Karman is a fashion-obsessed multidisciplinary artist based in Los Angeles, whose practice seamlessly integrates painting, illustration and graphic design. Her work has appeared internationally in a variety of printed formats, as well as in galleries, campaigns, and on buildings.

