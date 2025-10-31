There are so many reasons to pop out with your kin this month. Let these art and fashion drops be your guide

Paul Mpagi Sepuya presented by LAND

Paul Mpagi Sepuya, Untitled (2020-120), 2020. Color Laserprint Collage on Strathmore Bristol 100lb vellum paper, 19 x 24 inches. (Photo by Paul Mpagi Sepuya)

Living leaves behind fragments, our personal archive of notes and recorded memories. In “Excerpts & Fragments,” the new exhibition presented by Los Angeles Nomadic Division, artist Paul Mpagi Sepuya examines life’s fragments through the three modalities of his practice: zines, books and photographs. Through these documents, the viewer travels across Sepuya’s memory as he traverses New York and L.A. in search of his artistic path and creative vision. Through this show, Sepuya offers a window into friendships, queer communities and personal growth. Open from Nov. 8 through Dec. 21. 2413 Hyperion Ave., Los Angeles. nomadicdivision.org

Gap X Sandy Liang

GAP x Sandy Liang. (Photos from GAP)

Hot on the heels of its viral Katseye collaboration, Gap is tapping into girlhood through a new collaboration with Sandy Liang. Inspired by Liang’s nostalgic memories shopping at Gap in the `90s and 2000s , the collection features low-rise jeans, fuzzy coats and zip-up cropped jackets that look to have leaped out of a Y2K catalog. Now available at gap.com .

Jasmine Ross at Sunset House L.A.

An image from the exhibition “Beauty Plus” by photographer Jasmine Ross at Sunset House L.A. (Photo by Jasmine Ross)

California photographer Jasmine Ross is exhibiting her debut solo show at Sunset House L.A. — “Beauty Plus” — which serves as a memorial and homage to a closing Black hair supply store in New Haven, Conn., that for years was a center for conversation, growth and formative memories. Ross, a graduate of Yale with deep familial roots in L.A., presents imagery that captures “the physical and emotional imprints left on the space,” she writes. “The cracked mannequins, faded photos and worn ceilings all tell stories of labor, love and community.” On view at Sunset House L.A. through Nov. 15. 8923 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. sunsethousela.com

Panteha Abareshi at Human Resources

Panteha Abareshi, Contact, Sterilized Contact, Sterilized, 2025. Vinyl on latex. (Photo from Panteha Abareshi)

In erotic art, the disabled body is not often the muse. For disabled artist Panteha Abareshi, this expectation is subverted as they present their desire and bodily experience to be dissected and examined in “CAREOTICS: on giving and taking” at Human Resources. Abareshi’s work comments on the fetishization and scrutiny of disabled bodies and pushes viewers to reflect on their discomfort and pleasure. “CAREOTICS” features multimedia provocations, from a film of Abareshi splayed in a hospital bed to latex gloves printed with the words “This touch is your best hurt and your most horrific pleasure.” Open at Human Resources through Nov. 16. 410 Cottage Home St., Los Angeles. h-r.la

Pomellato flagship opens on Rodeo Drive

Pomellato on Rodeo Drive. (Photo by John Daniel Powers)

Transport to a high-end jewelry shop in Milan at Italian brand Pomellato’s new flagship store on Rodeo Drive. The boutique is encased in light, with neutral porcelain tile, silk wallpaper and marble flooring offering a sleek and timeless browsing experience. Now open at 445 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills. pomellato.com

Carmen Argote at Pitzer College Art Galleries

Installation view from “Carmen Argote: gajes del oficio” at Pitzer College Art Galleries, Sept. 13 - Dec. 6. (Photo by Christopher Wormald)

Family is like a tapestry, sewn together in a constant story despite different constructions and experiences. At least that’s how Carmen Argote sees it. In her intergenerational exhibition, “gajes del oficio,” Argote collaborates with her mother to sew massive scrolls, tapestries and clothes to honor the familial tradition of sewing as a tool of financial independence and liberation for immigrants. Each stitch and meticulous fold documents the quiet, underappreciated work of women in male-dominated families and industries. Open at Pitzer through Dec. 6. 1050 N. Mills Ave., Claremont. pitzer.edu

Marilyn Minter at Regen Projects

Marilyn Minter, Lizzo Odalisque 2023-2025. Enamel on metal. Artwork dimensions: 60 x 96 x 2 inches (152.4 x 243.8 x 5.1 cm). (Photo from Marilyn Minter)

Marilyn Minter, powerhouse of the modern stylized portrait, presents her fourth solo show with Regen Projects. Minter’s large portraits hook the viewer with a familiar face, be it Nick Cave or Lizzo, in rambunctious laughter, or a sultry gaze, in a brilliant enamel painting technique that blends a soft, hazy blur with the bold, saturated features of diverse figures. In addition to featuring icons, Minter’s show takes a decidedly political perspective, reckoning with the symbols of white-hooded terror from artist Philip Guston’s KKK paintings as she draws parallels with modern MAGA hats. Spirited, yet tense, Minter’s exhibition is begging to be discussed. Open at Regen Projects through Dec. 20. 6750 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. regenprojects.com

Loewe x On: Cloudsolo sneaker

Loewe X On. (Photo from Loewe)

Spanish luxury and Swiss construction converge in the new sneaker from Loewe and On. Made with flexibility and comfort in mind, the foam and “speedboard” sole creates thick cushioning for the rush of everyday. The design also weaves Loewe’s pebble texture and On’s signature semitranslucent mesh, bound together with drawstring elastic laces for an athletic shoe with luxury flair. In turquoise, lime green, orange and neutral shades, the Cloudsolo could either stand out in sport or blend into a city stroll. Now available on loewe.com .

Bottega Veneta at South Coast Plaza

(Photo by Antonio Parrinello)

Fresh off its overhaul, Bottega Veneta is back at South Coast Plaza. Walk through a warmly lighted room, past the boutique’s display of Bottega’s latest fine jewelry collection and intrecciato leather purses, where Italian walnut wooden details abound. Finished off with a multi-tonal terrazzo, or traditional Italian tiles, the store is inspired by the house’s regional roots. The Italian luxury brand settles in just in time for its winter collection, fresh off the runways of Milan. Open now. 3333 Bristol St., Suite 2529, Costa Mesa.

‘Monuments’ at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA and the Brick

“Monuments,” presented by the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA and the Brick. (Photo and copyright by Sanjay)

Lately, the news of removed or toppled statues representing America’s dark history are everywhere. But after they’re taken down, where do they go? Enter “Monuments,” the provocative exhibition organized and presented by the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA and the Brick that puts these decommissioned statues on display, still splashed with graffiti as reminders of their controversy. These pieces are presented in conversation with contemporary works from artists such as Karon Davis to Kara Walker. The exhibition invokes America’s ever-changing relationship to its histories and the influential figures who shaped it, for better or worse. Showing now through May 3. 250 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles; and 518 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles. moca.org , the-brick.org

Swarovski “Masters of Light”

Image November 2025 DRIP INDEX Swarovski

Marilyn Monroe’s dress. (Marie Sanford) Image November 2025 DRIP INDEX Swarovski (Marie Sanford)