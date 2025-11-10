The new House of Dior in Beverly Hills is a reminder: In-person shopping will always be superior

Despite working as a digital fashion editor for over 15 years, I have a confession: I’m an in-person shopper. It sounds extremely hypocritical because I write a Substack devoted to online shopping, but I find scrolling for hours on end a soulless experience. Unable to touch or try things on, the sterility makes me lose interest and I abandon cart immediately. Instead, I prefer to save my time and money for my yearly Asia trip. Whether it’s Tokyo, Singapore or Hong Kong, my Google Maps is bookmarked with malls, concept stores, luxury boutiques and vintage shops. It doesn’t matter the city — in this part of the world, shopping is an experience unlike anywhere else. Every shop is designed to welcome you in and invite you to linger. Before you know it, you’re handing over your credit card and receiving an immaculately packaged shopping bag — a feat no e-tailer could ever compete with.

Take for example, a recent trip to Seoul earlier this year. Wandering around Seongsu, a hip and young neighborhood, I found myself at Moth, a multi-brand luxury concept store that opened up a week prior. As I wound my way around the floors, I was encouraged to take selfies with a giant pink furry display, rifle through vintage magazines and, best of all, touch every garment that caught my eye. Were it not for a glitching credit card machine, I would have added an avant-garde upcycled white shirt to my collection. Now, imagine that repeating at every store and every neighborhood. From eyewear label Gentle Monster’s flagship in Apgujeong where desserts look like AI-generated glass fruit (except they’re real and delicious) to minimalist label Recto’s boutique in Hannam-dong that was a midcentury design lover’s dream home to the gigantic Olive Young (their equivalent of Sephora) in Myeongdong, everything was a sensory overload in the best way possible. You leave wanting a tangible memory of this experience and so, my suitcase was stuffed with sunglasses, a sleek tank top and enough Korean beauty products to warrant paying over $200 in overweight fees.

Malik wears a Dior Men jacket, pants and chelsea boot and a Dior Timepieces Chiffre Rouge watch. Jabari wears a Dior Men sweater, pants, and derby shoe. Available at the House of Dior Beverly Hills.

I had the same feeling walking into House of Dior in New York, which opened earlier this year. Dior’s first revamped boutique drew me in from the second my eyes landed on the window display. Featuring a fantastical garden of creatures lining the windows, all created using upcycled fabrics by the atelier, I had to pause on the sidewalk to whip out my phone and capture the scene before me. From a crowd of squirrels frolicking in the grass to bees swaying gently to the most impressive of all: a mechanized woodpecker pecking away a tree, it felt like I was plunked into a magical forest. Of course, to get a closer look, you’ll need to walk through the doors. Once you properly enter the space, a second, even more eye-catching sight awaits you: a staircase that winds up all four floors that resembles the one at the Dior Galerie in Paris. Featuring thousands of miniature bags, dresses, perfume bottles and more, the Colorama installation reminded me of being on Avenue Montaigne during fashion week.

Similarly, walk into the newly reopened boutique in Beverly Hills, and one word comes to mind: inviting. It sounds counterintuitive — after all, aren’t luxury brands based on the concept of exclusivity? But retail spaces, especially those selling fancy handbags and designer clothing, are changing the way they approach luring in would-be shoppers. Gone are the days when it could feel like a scene straight out of the movie “Pretty Woman,” as a snooty salesperson peers down their nose at you, wondering why you dared to step foot into their store. Instead, from décor elements that invite social media posting to culinary experiences, luxury labels are welcoming us to come, browse and stay for a while, even if we have no intention of buying a single item.

In Beverly Hills, the displays are equally as eye-catching as in New York and fittingly highlight the relationship between Christian Dior and Hollywood with miniature vignettes that resemble film sequences showcasing red carpet and behind-the-scenes moments. But journey deeper into the Beverly Hills space and you’ll see that the windows are just the tip of the iceberg. Envisioned by architect Peter Marino, every nook and cranny of the four-floor boutique is filled with thoughtful design, from custom artworks that reflect each respective section, whether it’s flowers in the fragrance area to gilded panels for VIP clients to furniture carefully selected to reflect the history of the brand. With a limestone and stucco façade that’s designed to radiate the warm California light, guests can enter through two entrances. One leads to women’s ready-to-wear and the other to men’s. Regardless of your point of entry, both roads lead to a shared open-air courtyard enclosed with glass. At its center, a grand staircase as implemented by landscape architect Peter Wirtz winds its way through a lush, three-story garden, a nod to the abundant year-round greenery that can be found in L.A.

For those who come in through the women’s side, you’ll be greeted with a leather goods salon that’s designed in shades of creamy white with gold accents and traditional Versailles parquet flooring. One striking piece to note is a Claude Lalanne ginkgo bench, which is meant to reflect Monsieur Dior’s early days as a gallerist. From there you’re welcome to poke about the selection of ready-to-wear pieces while in the back is the shoe space which includes a Jennifer Steinkamp video installation of a digital garden filled with blooming flowers. Another room on the right includes jewelry, belts, textiles and a La Collection Privée perfume counter that includes a five-piece floral display by artist Azuma Makoto. Art lovers will also clock two sculptures by artist Niki de Saint Phalle, holding court in between the earrings and blankets. Should you turn left, you’ll wind up in the men’s area with a selection of bags, shoes and ready-to-wear.

Malik and Jabari wear Dior Men jackets, shirts, ties, pants and B01 Matchpoint sneakers. Available at the House of Dior Beverly Hills.



Head up to the second floor and find yourself among the fine jewelry and ultra-luxury handbags. To maximize your shopping experience, you’ll be able to slide into two VIP rooms for privacy while those who are simply browsing can take in the setting, including custom gilded and lacquered panels by Nancy Lorenz. On the left of this floor is the men’s formal ready-to-wear section, which includes made-to-measure. Decorating the walls in this area are pieces by Mark Sheinkman and Nash. Prefer to browse more women’s ready-to-wear? Head right and try on Bar jackets and floaty white dresses to your heart’s content. While in the fitting rooms, pieces by Frédéric Heurlier Cimolai and Mark Kline offer additionally visually pleasing moments to capture on your phone’s camera.

Perhaps the most novel addition to the luxury boutique comes on the third floor. Monsieur Dior is the brand’s first restaurant outside of Paris and is helmed by three-star Michelin chef Dominique Crenn. Crenn, best known for her establishment Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, takes a cue from her French heritage by combining its techniques with classic California cooking rooted in seasonal produce. That translates to caviar service or a fresh baby lettuce salad with green goddess dressing. More adventurous eaters will zone in on the abalone served with a squash rosette or the guinea hen with potato millefeuille. Regardless of your choice of entree, your meal will come with sweeping views of L.A.’s landscape while a Nicole Wittenberg painting holds court over the dining room. There’s a large terrace that allows for outdoor dining. Even the lounge area is carefully designed for those looking to just enjoy a cocktail, with mosaic tabletops and another piece by Claudia Wieser hanging over the bar. This also happens to be where the Dior Maison pieces can be found, be it fine china or glassware.

Lastly, at the very top are the private VIP salons. Greeting guests is a photo of Château de La Colle Noire, Monsieur Dior’s Provence estate while large windows and a large terrace allow for guests to soak up the California sun while overlooking the city. Two suites, which have paintings by Martin Kline, offer the ultimate shopping experience with an invitation to sit and try pieces on.

And that’s ultimately the most compelling argument for why in-person shopping is superior: Being able to touch the fabrics, watch as a piece drapes across your body — it’s an emotional experience, as you see a blouse or blazer transform your demeanor. Conversely, a style you might not have considered online but picked up on a whim could prove to be a surprise. And most of all, even if you can’t afford that dress, at the very least you can tuck that memory away (complete with mirror selfie) as a future goal.

If this sounds like a big to-do for a boutique, consider this the future of luxury in America, which up until now has been about pushing the latest trendy bag or shoe onto whoever steps foot into the store. While that’s been the traditional entry point for many shoppers, it’s not always a guarantee that they’ll remain loyal to a brand. “Luxury now is about going beyond clothes and accessories — it’s about connecting customers to a world they can step into,” says Dora Fung, editor in chief of 10 Magazine USA, an independent luxury publication.

Feeling a connection, a sense of human interaction is important. After all, buying a luxury item should be memorable given how much it costs. I distinctly remember my first big-girl purchase: a Celine luggage tote circa 2011, at the height of its popularity. It was impossible to find at the time, but a boutique in SoHo happened to have one in stock. A sales associate presented it to me and encouraged me to try it on, letting me spend time mulling it over. Of course, I was sold instantly and he packaged it up in a ribboned bag. How soulless is it to order a handbag costing well into four figures and have it come in a plain cardboard box overnight?

Malik holds a Dior Lady Art Limited Edition bag in collaboration with Hayal Pozanti. Available at the House of Dior Beverly Hills.



“I love going into a store and feeling the fabrics, trying things on, interacting with the sales staff — I want to celebrate the thing I’m getting,” says Laurel Pantin, who writes the Substack “Earl Earl” and is opening up her own boutique in L.A. called Earl IRL. This joyful, sensory, tactile experience can never be replicated virtually and each moment sticks with you for life. To this day I can look in my closet and recount the exact circumstances behind each major purchase, whether it was a pair of Chanel heels in honor of my first Paris fashion week, purchased at their iconic Rue Cambon location, or a Prada miniskirt to commemorate the Prada show I attended. I can’t say I recall a single memory of the few things I’ve bought online.

Speaking of memorable products, naturally the House of Dior has plenty. Some noteworthy exclusives include a series of black dresses and jackets that reinterpret the iconic Bar jacket with each being a one-of-a-kind creation, thus ensuring the ultimate unique find. Customers can also browse pieces from the Cruise 2026 show made in deep red, especially for this location. Over in the jewelry selection you’ll find the Boise de Rose collection that includes a white gold and blue sapphire ring and bracelet and a rose gold set made with pink sapphires while the watches offering features a rare Chiffre Rouge timepiece. Handbags, often a point of entry for new customers, include a Toujours style that features intreccio weaving and fringing — a nod to the Wild West while two special Lady Dior styles are covered in glass beads for a sparkling gradient effect. Perhaps the most special item is a trunk covered in the Millefiori motif with a plaque that reads “Beverly Hills.”

Will American shopping ever be on par with my experiences in Asia? I’d say it’s getting closer. At the very least, it’s making me excited to go into luxury stores again, in the hopes of finding a special piece for a special occasion or to soak up the decor. “I love stores, it’s the pure distillation of the designer’s vision,” says Pantin. “If I’m enchanted by it I’m much more likely to spend.” Luxury fashion is at its heart a fantasy, where you surrender your senses into someone’s capable hands. I want to smell, touch, taste, see and hear the designer’s world while being catered to with a glass of free Champagne in hand. Perhaps Emilia Petrarca, who writes the Substack “Shop Rat,” puts it best: “Even if you’re just browsing, you’re still being welcomed into a space and asked about your wants and needs. It’s someone’s job to listen to you and give you attention. In times like these, people really crave human interaction and that sense of care, even if it’s transactional.”

Diana Tsui is a writer and stylist based in New York City with over 15 years of experience in luxury fashion. Her work has appeared in New York magazine, the New York Times and more.