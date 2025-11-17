Sometimes sustainability looks like a sharing an Aimé Leon Dore ashtray with your best friends

-
This story is part of Image’s November Kinship issue, celebrating L.A.’s generous spirit and the artistic collaborations that happen among family and friends.
Bode, Bricolage driving cap, $720
(Photos from Bode)
Inspired by 1930s driving caps but with a 1960s print, this silk driving cap from Bode is a perfect, and timeless, accessory as summer melds into fall. bode.com
Gabriela Hearst, Edwardo raw-cut midi skirt in black soft leather, $6,840
Ever an innovator in sustainable fashion, this midi skirt from Gabriela Hearst features soft leather in a feminine silhouette but with a raw-cut hem that references the power of nature. gabrielahearst.com
Stella McCartney, Ryder tote bag, $2,295
A classic Stella McCartney silhouette, this Ryder bag features a few key upgrades: One, it’s made of a cruelty-free snakeskin alternative, mycelium-based YATAY M. Two, reimagined as a tote bag, it can even fit your laptop. stellamccartney.com
Aimé Leon Dore, Queens Crest Croc portable ashtray, $195
This portable ashtray is small enough to slip in your pocket yet certainly more stylish than a cotton candy vape. This is our “Kinship” issue, after all, and what’s more fitting than sharing a smoke with your best friends? aimeleondore.com
Faribault Mill, Rubinski Works Four Directions Flora throw, $245
Faribault Mill, one of the last vertical wool and cotton mills in the country, partnered with Anishinaabe artist Madison Rae Holler to create a series of blankets honoring traditional folklore and storytelling. This one, in autumnal oranges and browns, pays homage to the perfect symmetry of nature. faribaultmill.com
Gucci, Shift sneaker in light yellow, $980
Designed with movement in mind, this Gucci sneaker features the brand’s signature stripe and an elastic back, so you can rock the look heel on or off. gucci.com
Another Tomorrow, cashmere wrap coat in scarlet, $3,190
A brand best-seller for a reason, this spiritually oversized yet tailored Another Tomorrow wrap is constructed from 100% post-consumer recycled cashmere. Cozy never looked, or felt, so good. anothertomorrow.co
Omega, Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M in 30mm, $42,500
Recently released in the intimate 30mm watchface, the Aqua Terra matches the functionality of a sports watch with the sophistication of a dress watch. We love this lacquered green dial with diamond hour-markers and a Moonshine gold band, but there are many unique pairings to choose from. omegawatches.com
DedCool, Taunt incense, $20 for 20 sticks or $45 with matching holder
Functional fragrance brand DedCool recently launched incense versions of its cult-favorite scents: Taunt (pictured here with notes of bergamot, vanilla, amber), Xtra Milk (amber, bergamot, white musk), and Mochi Milk (marshmallow, vanilla bean, sweet rice milk). Each stick slow-burns for one hour, which personally makes me want to settle into a piping hot bath. dedcool.com
Prada, Re-Nylon hooded down jacket, $3,400
Crafted entirely from recycled plastic, this regenerated nylon hooded jacket, with goose down and a belt to accentuate the waist, has that signature Prada cool while contributing toward the raised awareness of sustainability and ocean preservation through the house’s collaboration with the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO, called Sea Beyond. prada.com