Sometimes sustainability looks like a sharing an Aimé Leon Dore ashtray with your best friends

This story is part of Image’s November Kinship issue, celebrating L.A.’s generous spirit and the artistic collaborations that happen among family and friends.

Bode, Bricolage driving cap, $720

(Photos from Bode)

Inspired by 1930s driving caps but with a 1960s print, this silk driving cap from Bode is a perfect, and timeless, accessory as summer melds into fall. bode.com

Gabriela Hearst, Edwardo raw-cut midi skirt in black soft leather, $6,840

(Photo from Gabriela Hearst)

Ever an innovator in sustainable fashion, this midi skirt from Gabriela Hearst features soft leather in a feminine silhouette but with a raw-cut hem that references the power of nature. gabrielahearst.com

Stella McCartney, Ryder tote bag, $2,295

(Photo from Stella McCartney)

A classic Stella McCartney silhouette, this Ryder bag features a few key upgrades: One, it’s made of a cruelty-free snakeskin alternative, mycelium-based YATAY M. Two, reimagined as a tote bag, it can even fit your laptop. stellamccartney.com

Aimé Leon Dore, Queens Crest Croc portable ashtray, $195

(Photo from Aime Leon Dore)

This portable ashtray is small enough to slip in your pocket yet certainly more stylish than a cotton candy vape. This is our “Kinship” issue, after all, and what’s more fitting than sharing a smoke with your best friends? aimeleondore.com

Faribault Mill, Rubinski Works Four Directions Flora throw, $245

(Photo from Faribault Mill)

Faribault Mill, one of the last vertical wool and cotton mills in the country, partnered with Anishinaabe artist Madison Rae Holler to create a series of blankets honoring traditional folklore and storytelling. This one, in autumnal oranges and browns, pays homage to the perfect symmetry of nature. faribaultmill.com

Gucci, Shift sneaker in light yellow, $980

(Photo from Gucci)

Designed with movement in mind, this Gucci sneaker features the brand’s signature stripe and an elastic back, so you can rock the look heel on or off. gucci.com

Another Tomorrow, cashmere wrap coat in scarlet, $3,190

(Photo from Another Tomorrow)

A brand best-seller for a reason, this spiritually oversized yet tailored Another Tomorrow wrap is constructed from 100% post-consumer recycled cashmere. Cozy never looked, or felt, so good. anothertomorrow.co

Omega, Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M in 30mm, $42,500

(Photo from Omega)

Recently released in the intimate 30mm watchface, the Aqua Terra matches the functionality of a sports watch with the sophistication of a dress watch. We love this lacquered green dial with diamond hour-markers and a Moonshine gold band, but there are many unique pairings to choose from. omegawatches.com

DedCool, Taunt incense, $20 for 20 sticks or $45 with matching holder

(Photos from DedCool)

Functional fragrance brand DedCool recently launched incense versions of its cult-favorite scents: Taunt (pictured here with notes of bergamot, vanilla, amber), Xtra Milk (amber, bergamot, white musk), and Mochi Milk (marshmallow, vanilla bean, sweet rice milk). Each stick slow-burns for one hour, which personally makes me want to settle into a piping hot bath. dedcool.com

Prada, Re-Nylon hooded down jacket, $3,400

(Photo from Prada)