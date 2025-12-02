From Rick Owens to Chanel, the drops and openings giving us a reason to celebrate

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Chanel opens in Montecito

With waves crashing nearby, Chanel’s oceanfront seasonal boutique on Rosewood Miramar Beach is decidedly elegant, thanks to a neutral-toned interior and outdoor garden that holds the Cruise 2025/26 collection waiting to be explored within. Now open. 1555 South Jameson Lane, Montecito. chanel.com

Snow Goose by Canada Goose fall/winter 2025 collection

(Canada Goose)

Rock legend Willie Nelson serves as style inspiration this season as the face of Canada Goose’s newest capsule, which reimagines winter tones from dark and gloomy to fluorescent and pastel, and boldly proclaims, “The Earth needs all the friends it can get.” Now available. canadagoose.com

Rick Owens drops L’Apparition candle

(Rick Owens)

“Salome Dancing before Herod,” the 1876 Gustave Moreau painting, is a deliciously ornate work that inspired the new candle by Rick Owens. Encased in a glossy black glass vessel, Owens’ candle is a mysterious blend of labdanum, myrrh, frankincense and ambergris. Now available. rickowens.eu

Porter X Stone Island

For a cozy yet eye-catching artisanal experience, brands Porter and Stone Island are coming together again to create limited edition bags, and for the first time, an apparel line. British music innovator A.G. Cook is the face of the campaign in a jewel-toned coat, which through an intentional corrosive treatment looks both worn-in and made to stand out. Now available. ll-porter.com stoneisland.com

Miista debuts knitwear collection

(Miista)

Based in London and made in Spain, Miista is known for their chunky-chic shoes. Now, the slow fashion brand is increasingly stepping into the apparel realm, this season with earthy tones, unusual silhouettes and heavy leather straps that lend the knitted collection a futuristic sensuality. Now available. miista.com

Campbell and Kramer Holiday collection

(Campbell & Kramer)

Emerging L.A. brand Campbell and Kramer’s holiday collection is all ‘90s mystique, draping fabric and perfect low-rise sets. Founded by UCLA roommates and made with deadstock lace and jersey, the collection is made to hug you close on wintry late nights. Now available. campbellandkramer.com

sacai Holiday collection

(m.sugita)

This holiday, we’re leaving behind the shapeless Christmas sweater and wearing leather studded jackets instead. Japanese label sacai dropped its holiday collection, characterized by studs, woven bags and leather flight jackets with silver hardware “patches” for the boldest holiday look. Now available. sacai.jp

Toast opens new L.A. store

(Alice Gao for Toast)

Decorated with sticks and woven baskets, British brand Toast’s new L.A. store (opening in January) is a rustic fashion den. Originally born of the 2000s boho trend, the brand has explored a more contemporary direction over the years with Japanese textiles and workwear shapes. 350-352 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood. us.toa.st

Kathleen Ryan at Karma

Kathleen Ryan, “Heavy Heart,” 2025. Cast iron and glass. 18 1/4 x 19 1/2 x 19 in. (Kathleen Ryan. From the artist and Karma. Artwork photography by Lance Brewer. Installation photography by Jeff McLane)

Rot and decay are inevitable, and Kathleen Ryan confronts them head-on in “Souvenir,” a solo exhibition at Karma. In one body of work, concrete peaches have pits of engines, and in another, massive fruit sculptures are decadent and disgusting in their dreamy blooming mold. Open through Dec. 20. 7351 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. karmakarma.org

“Horror” group exhibition at Sprüth Magers

Andra Ursuţa, Old Maid, 2023. Photogram on velvet. 137.3 × 127 cm | 54 1/16 × 50 inches 144.6 × 134.3 cm | 56 15/16 × 52 7/8 inches (framed). © Andra Ursuţa. Courtesy the artist and David Zwirner. (Robert Wedemeyer)

There is horror in our everyday, whether in the increasing feeling of being watched or the fear of losing civil rights. Intergenerational artists, from Arthur Jafa to Cindy Sherman, use horror as a lens through which to examine modern threats, paranoia and point out the fear that permeates modern life. Open through Feb. 14. 5900 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. spruethmagers.com

Olga de Amaral at Lisson Gallery

Olga de Amaral, Nébula 8, 2015. Japanese paper, linen, gesso and acrylic. 80 x 80 cm. 31 1/2 x 31 1/2 in. © Olga de Amaral, Courtesy Lisson Gallery. (Courtesy of Lisson Gallery)

History, spirituality and earth, woven together somewhere between painting and sculpture. Olga de Amaral, the renowned Colombian artist who first began her boundary-pushing works in the 1970s, engages with textured materials from horse hair to precious metals in her first Los Angeles solo exhibition in almost a decade. Open through Jan. 17. 1037 N. Sycamore Ave., Los Angeles. lissongallery.com

Ralph Lauren Holiday Experience