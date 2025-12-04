24 gifts to spoil yourself with this holiday season

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

While brainstorming for this year’s gift guide with the editorial team, Goth Shakira, Image magazine’s love columnist holding court in the stars, immediately replied “luxury dental care for life.” And I’m with her. When thinking about what I wanted, things that immediately came to mind leaned closer to necessities: student loan forgiveness, a new personal laptop, therapy.

But this is a gift guide for you, our readers, and is written with revelry — meaning merrymaking, noisy partying, dancing until the lights come up — in mind. What would we desire if basic necessities weren’t an issue? If we didn’t have any cares in the world? That permission to fantasize might be the biggest gift of all.

“Artists in Space” by Mr. Wash, pre-order for $55

(Help Us Help Wash)

(Joppe Jacob Rog) (Joppe Jacob Rog)

I find it absolutely fascinating to see where artists work and how they live — and I can only assume that Mr. Wash has asked all the right questions when doing these studio visits around L.A. store.artbywash.com — Elisa Wouk Almino

Apartamento Magazine, “Happy Victims” by Kyoichi Tsuzuki, $68

(Kyoichi Tsuzuki)

The book documents Tokyo’s most hardcore fashion collections among a trove of their most treasured items. A grail for obsessive little fashion freaks everywhere. apartamentomagazine.com — Julissa James

Rimowa, Classic Cabin Carry-On, $1,600

(RIMOWA)

When you’re traveling twice a month for work, airport style isn’t optional; it’s part of the job. rimowa.com — Keyla Marquez

Susanna Chow, Carrie Shearling Coat in burgundy, $995

(Susanna Chow NYC)

I’ve always appreciated a fur coat’s timeless and hedonistic glamour, and any lover of ’60s and ’70s fashion needs a shag coat to accompany their nights out in platform boots. susannachownyc.com — Katerina Portela

Botanarchy Herbs + Acupuncture, Elemental Medicine sessions, $265 for 1.5-hour new patient appointment

(Jessica Chanen Smith)

Practitioner Carolyn Barron really is “a poet first and a doctor second,” and I leave every visit to her AcuTemple feeling a little closer to the mystical and to myself. botanarchy.com — Claire Salinda

Plasticana, Recycled Hemp Garden Clogs, $68

(Gardenheir)

Do I already have clogs from UGGs and Rothy’s? Yes. Do my eyes light up with envy and joy any time I see someone in NELA wearing these artist-chic yet garden-friendly clogs from Plasticana? Also, yes. gardenheir.com — Karla Marie Sanford

Issey Miyake, IM-101 Sunglasses, $560

(ISSEY MIYAKE INC.)

The IM-101 reproduces an Issey model from 1985, when I couldn’t afford nice sunglasses (I was a baby). But now I have a second chance to turn heads with these futuristic, zig-zag frames. Frankly, that’s the only way I want to live. isseymiyake.com — Dave Schilling

Prada, Teddy key chain charm, $925

(Prada)

I love carrying a tiny friend with me; this addition to my everyday bag would make a chic little wave in a sea of Labubus. prada.com — Goth Shakira

La Bonne Brosse, N.03 the Gentle Scalp Care HairBrush in saffron yellow, $198

(La Bonne Brosse)

I take every opportunity to make my life more colorful and whimsical — which this brush accomplishes while also making my hair silky and scalp healthy. labonnebrosse.com — EWA

Lucky Star Candle, Ladder Candle, $70

(Lucky Star Candle)

While the creations from independent L.A. brand Lucky Star Candle are technically burnable, I prefer to display them around my house like beautiful wax sculptures whose sole purpose is alighting aesthetic pleasure within me. luckystarcandle.com — JJ

The Row, N/S Park Tote in black suede, $1,490

(SSENSE)

This tote is my first piece from the Row, and one I’ll cherish forever. Effortless, timeless and a reminder of the milestones I’ve worked hard to reach. ssense.com — KM

Le Labo, Limited Edition 3x5 ml Discovery Set, $70

(Le Labo)

As a fragrance lover with too many options to choose from, sample sets are a life saver. Enter cult-favorite New York label Le Labo’s most affordable holiday set, complete with three of their best-selling scents. From the musky floral Another 13 and Western desert Santal 33 to elegant tea-inspired offering Thé Noir 29, my next signature scent awaits. lelabofragrances.com — KP

Chava Studio, Funnelneck Reversible Shirt, $560

(Alexia Puga Ramirez Garrido)

After buying a few other “practical” shirts from Olivia Villanti’s bespoke line, I finally ordered the funnelneck reversible shirt last time I visited her CDMX studio. It has since become one of my go-to tops given its versatile styling and unexpected yet understated silhouette. chavastudio.com — CS

D.S. & Durga, Cowgirl Grass Perfume, $210

(D.S. & Durga)

My mom balked when I told her about buying this scent, my first big-girl purchase in L.A. But when I’m wearing this perfume — and receiving plentiful compliments, by the way — I feel the opposite of regret. dsanddurga.com — KMS

Zana Bayne, Leather Martini key chain, $60

(Adam Rindy)

For me, martinis are not just a drink. They’re a gateway into the magic of a perfect evening and the most crucial party accessory. I know that’s a love I share with L.A. designer Zana Bayne, who offers a studded leather key chain in the iconic shape of the classic martini glass. zanabayne.com — DS

HigherDOSE, Red Light Mask, $349

(HigherDOSE)

I use this mask every other night. In addition to toning and smoothing my skin, it improves my mood and helps me sleep. higherdose.com — GS

Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami, Capucines Mini Tentacle, price upon request

(Louis Vuitton)

I love thinking of a bag as a tentacle, and with this reimagining of Marakami’s Mr. DOB as a vibrant octopus, I’m ready to channel some Ursula energy. louisvuitton.com — EWA

Spinelli Kilcollin, Harlow Emerald Cut ring in silver, $5,100

(Spinelli Kilcollin)

Often imitated, never duplicated, a ring from Spinelli Kilcollin is both classic and subversive enough to be interesting for decades to come. Made in L.A., this chunky, layered silver piece often shows up in my dreams, begging: “buy me, buy me ...” spinellikilcollin.com — JJ

Maison Margiela, Tabi Broken Mirror Embroidery, price upon request

(Maison Margiela)

Only 25 pairs exist in the world. They’re iconic, subversive and unapologetically Margiela — everything I love in a shoe. maisonmargiela.com — KM

Chloé, Paddington Bag in Crafty Brown, $2,750

(Chloé)

Slouchy and decorated in padlock hardware, Chloé’s certified it-girl bag is my dream silhouette. I can imagine it overflowing with lipsticks, credit cards, love letters and to-do lists in true messy city girl fashion, one that I can only hope to emulate. chloe.com — KP

7till8, Custom Surf Hooded Fullsuit, $850

(Sepehr Zamani)

(Sepehr Zamani)

I cannot think of anything more luxurious than a perfectly fitted Yamamoto #40 limestone neoprene suit on a chilly morning. It would (almost) make the acrobatics of getting in and out of a wetsuit on the side of the PCH worth the struggle. 7till8.com — CS

Bottega Veneta, Parachute bag in Dark Barolo, $5,400

(Bottega Veneta)

There’s something about this deep purplish brown color that Bottega Veneta dubs “dark barolo” that just turns me on. Imagine me slinging this onto a chair as I step out for a laugh-filled smoke at one of L.A.’s natural wine bars. bottegaveneta.com — KMS

Saint Laurent, Sac de Jour Large Slim Bauletto Bag, $4,600

(Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccare)

Saint Laurent’s latest offering — understated black leather with a charming gold padlock hanging off the handle — offers the user a graceful chicness that more than justifies the price tag. In an era where casual backpacks seem ever-present in office environments, a stylish choice like this is the ultimate flex. ysl.com — DS

Audio-Technica, Hotaru Turntable, $11,596

(Audio-Technica)