Advertisement
Image

Between beats: L.A. nightlife seen in its most tender moments

A photo of people at a party under a red light
By Christopher Behroozian

This story is part of Image’s December Revelry issue, honoring what music does so well: giving people a sense of permission to unapologetically be themselves.

Christopher Behroozian is a California-based photographer whose work explores intimacy, memory and existence through portraiture. Behroozian’s photographs serve as quiet records, proofs of relationships, moments of care and traces of presence. Photographing nightlife from this perspective was just a curiosity. When his friend Rob Aquino asked him to photograph his party called “Loose” in Chinatown with not much instruction, these were the images that came of it.

People hanging outside the club.
Party-goer having a smoke outside.
Advertisement
Two people kissing in the corner.
Three party-goers talking.
Two people kissing in a crowd.
Party-goer dancing.
Party-goers standing inside and outside of the men's restroom.
Party-goers in a crowd.
Party-goer dancing in a bikini.
Advertisement
Party-goer having a cigarette outside.
Two people having a conversation outside.
Two people talking at the party in Chinatown.
Two ladies laughing during a gathering.
Party-goers talking in the restroom.
Groups of party-goers at the event in Chinatown.

More stories from Revelry

Vaginal Davis on her L.A. beginnings and having fun while making an impact

Visiting the in-demand Wendy L’Belle Tividad for a psychic reading

On making music for ‘the freaks’ with the Egyptian Lover

Unpacking the oral history of jerkin’ and its lasting impact beyond L.A.

Finding intimacy in the archive with Selena’s family

Tagging along to get ready for a night out at banda bars

More to Read

ImageLifestyle

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement