Between beats: L.A. nightlife seen in its most tender moments

-
-
- Share via
This story is part of Image’s December Revelry issue, honoring what music does so well: giving people a sense of permission to unapologetically be themselves.
Christopher Behroozian is a California-based photographer whose work explores intimacy, memory and existence through portraiture. Behroozian’s photographs serve as quiet records, proofs of relationships, moments of care and traces of presence. Photographing nightlife from this perspective was just a curiosity. When his friend Rob Aquino asked him to photograph his party called “Loose” in Chinatown with not much instruction, these were the images that came of it.
More stories from Revelry
Vaginal Davis on her L.A. beginnings and having fun while making an impact
Visiting the in-demand Wendy L’Belle Tividad for a psychic reading
On making music for ‘the freaks’ with the Egyptian Lover
Unpacking the oral history of jerkin’ and its lasting impact beyond L.A.
Finding intimacy in the archive with Selena’s family
Tagging along to get ready for a night out at banda bars