Between beats: L.A. nightlife seen in its most tender moments

This story is part of Image’s December Revelry issue, honoring what music does so well: giving people a sense of permission to unapologetically be themselves.

Christopher Behroozian is a California-based photographer whose work explores intimacy, memory and existence through portraiture. Behroozian’s photographs serve as quiet records, proofs of relationships, moments of care and traces of presence. Photographing nightlife from this perspective was just a curiosity. When his friend Rob Aquino asked him to photograph his party called “Loose” in Chinatown with not much instruction, these were the images that came of it.

