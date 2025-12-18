A year in review: Image magazine’s most read stories

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At Image, we often talk about the magazine as a living archive of Los Angeles — a space to capture and memorialize all the vibrant things happening across this city. Above all, we care about covering what actually matters to you, our readers, which is why it’s always meaningful to us to see which stories resonated the most. This year, our most popular stories tapped into some of the specifics that make up L.A. life: a reverence for rollerskating, spas and Craftsman architecture, a penchant for wearing winter clothes when it’s 70 degrees out, and an endless struggle in the dating landscape. We also saw love for artists, both seasoned and emerging, who, against all odds, have built worlds that center care, beauty and friendship.

Below are our 15 most-read stories, which are just a slice of what we’ve published this year. You can revisit our past issues to read more and sign up for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Raiven (top) wears Kwame Adusei Katen dress. Kwame (center) wears Kwame Adusei Kamlo pinstripe button up, Kapli shorts and Maison Margiela boots. Sylvie (bottom) wears Kwame Adusei Kapli dress and vintage shoes from Rocotito Archives. (Gioncarlo Valentine / For The Times)

Advertisement

15. Julissa James on how Kwame Adusei is creating a reference point for an African fashion house in L.A.

A Kwame Adusei piece can be clocked by its presence. It’s born of a place that exists beyond trend or hype, taking cues from Adusei’s heritage and reinterpreting them for our city. Read the story.

Mackenzie Palmer (left) wears Vex Clothing gloves, Fait Par Foutch bralette, American Apparel rose panties. Cami Árboles (right) wears Dion Lee top, Vex Clothing stocking, Oséree bottoms. (Nori Rasmussen-Martinez / For The Times)

14. Darian Dandridge on a trio of pole dancers

For Cami Árboles, Mackenzie Palmer and Devon Cherry, the pole is a portal for anyone curious enough to step into it. Read the story.

Marwang wears a 424 Coat and Polo Ralph Lauren pajamas. (Maiwenn Raoult / For The Times)

13. Dave Schilling on dressing for the coldest place in L.A. — the inside of your apartment

If you’re a renter in Los Angeles, your landlord is legally required to provide you with heat, but will we all need to be running our heaters in March? Simply put, L.A. optimism at its most unbridled. Read the story.

Custom body suit constructed by Justus Steele and co-designed with Sudan. (Sam Lee / For The Times)

Advertisement

12. Harmony Holiday on the new Sudan Archives

Basking in a post-breakup glow, Sudan Archives’ new sound is as carefree and earnest as the way of life she’s cultivating. Read the story.

From left to right: Aja Gabel wears an Ali Golden dress. Jean Chen Ho wears a Renaissance Renaissance maxi dress, a Vanessa Mooney necklace and a vintage jade necklace and bracelet. Angela Flournoy, center, wears a vintage vest, Melody Ehsani earrings and vintage custom bracelets and rings. Jade Chang wears a vintage tuxedo shirt and custom pants. Xuan Juliana Wang wears an INITIAL qipao dress. (Nori Rasmussen-Martinez / For The Times)

11. Jean Chen Ho on the authors who wrote their books together at Little Dom’s

For years, Jade Chang, Angela Flournoy, Aja Gabel, Jean Chen Ho and Xuan Juliana Wang met for regular work sessions at the cozy Italian American restaurant on Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz. Read the story.

Esty wears an ASHISH set and King of Sneakers rollerskates. (Pele Joez / For The Times)

10. Kailyn Brown on the history of L.A.’s Black indoor roller-skating scene

In L.A., roller skating for Black skaters is more than just rolling in circles around a rink. Read the story.

(JJ Geiger / For The Times)

Advertisement

9. Katerina Portela on the Craftsman home channeling ‘In the Mood for Love’

The Hong Kong-born architect Paul Chan opened the studio, Days of Being, this year as a place for visitors to rent and artists to have a place to create and recharge. Read the story.

(Sergiy Barchuk / For The Times)

8. Eugenie Dalland on jewelry as the ultimate form of reinvention

People seem to think that clothing is the best representation of our personalities, of who we want to be. But it’s actually the jewelry we wear that most often speaks to who we think we are. Read the story.

Takako Yamaguchi (Jennelle Fong / For The Times)

7. Elisa Wouk Almino on Takako Yamaguchi, the L.A. artist we should’ve already known

At 72, the artist has finally gained institutional recognition, and she’s having the most fun she’s ever had. Read the story.

Marvin Douglas Linares (left) wears Jacquemus top and shoes, Marvin Douglas jewelry, David Perry Jewelry cigar band ring, Bru glasses, and Moynat trunk. Storm Pablo (right) wears his brand CNTRA and Moynat bags. (Eric Rojas / For The Times)

Advertisement

6. Keyla Marquez on Bad Bunny’s stylists, who transformed the superstar into a fashion icon

Storm Pablo and Marvin Douglas Linares have found a formula that works — and it starts by telling Bad Bunny’s story. Read the story.

(Taylor Washington / For The Times)

5. Courtney Wittich on the art of bathing in L.A.

Los Angeles stands out as one of the most vast and varied bathing cities in the world. Read the story.

Erik Charlotte VonSosen wears all original Erik Charlotte. (Christopher Behroozian / For The Times)

4. Cerys Davies on the 24-year-old designer becoming the face of avant-garde fashion in L.A.

Erik Charlotte VonSosen opens up about her designing process, drag culture’s influence on her work and her vendetta against Pinterest. Read the story.

Paz de la Huerta wears her own Dolce & Gabbana dress, stylist’s own vintage Louboutin shoes. (Sebastian Acero / For The Times)

Advertisement

3. Devan Díaz on Paz de la Huerta in Hollywood

De la Huerta directs herself into three viable paths her life could’ve taken, including the ghost of Marilyn Monroe. Read the story.

Louis Vuitton x Murakami Monogram Superflat Flowers Square, Monogram Multicolor Chouchou. Louis Vuitton x Murakami Nice Mini. (Fran Tamse / For The Times)

2. Emilia Petrarca on Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami’s frenzied comeback

With the Y2K revival trend seemingly at its peak, nostalgia for the carefree innocence of the ’00s made this moment ripe for a Murakami relaunch. Read the story.

(Brittany Holloway-Brown / For The Times)

1. Goth Shakira on when it’s time to end a relationship

An examination of your moon sign can help light the way. Read the story.